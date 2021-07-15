Great Falls police: Kidnapping suspect dead, hostage rescued

GREAT FALLS — Police in Great Falls are investigating a homicide and kidnapping early Thursday that ended hours later just south of Glacier National Park with the suspect being fatally shot by a law enforcement officer and the hostage safe, officials said.

Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the northern part of Great Falls at 12:30 a.m. Officers found one person deceased and learned the suspect had taken a hostage and fled Cascade County, police said in a Facebook post.

A lengthy pursuit involving other law enforcement agencies ended outside the county at about 6:20 a.m., Great Falls police said.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino told the Hungry Horse News that the male suspect was shot and killed by a law enforcement officer. He did not specify the agency.