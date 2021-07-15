Great Falls police: Kidnapping suspect dead, hostage rescued

GREAT FALLS — Police in Great Falls are investigating a homicide and kidnapping early Thursday that ended hours later just south of Glacier National Park with the suspect being fatally shot by a law enforcement officer and the hostage safe, officials said.
Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the northern part of Great Falls at 12:30 a.m. Officers found one person deceased and learned the suspect had taken a hostage and fled Cascade County, police said in a Facebook post.
A lengthy pursuit involving other law enforcement agencies ended outside the county at about 6:20 a.m., Great Falls police said.
Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino told the Hungry Horse News that the male suspect was shot and killed by a law enforcement officer. He did not specify the agency.
U.S. Highway 2 that runs along the southern edge of Glacier National Park was closed Thursday morning between West Glacier and East Glacier Park as part of the investigation, Heino said earlier.
The closure was lifted before 1:30 p.m., but travelers were urged to use caution in an area about 12 miles east of West Glacier because officers were wrapping up their investigation. Flathead County's Office of Emergency Services said.
The pursuit ended about 175 miles from Great Falls.
Officials did not say how the victim died or identify any of the people involved.