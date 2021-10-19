Great Falls celebrates expanded dental program, med school groundbreaking

Within the span of less than two weeks, Great Falls got a double shot in the arm to its health care footprint in Montana with the grand opening of a dental clinic expansion project at a college and the groundbreaking for a new nonprofit medical school close by.
In 2019, the state Legislature appropriated $4.25 million for the dental project, and Great Falls College Montana State University used another $1.09 million of institutional funds for what is the only dental hygiene program in the state.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Sept. 24.
The expansion adds 12,000 square feet to the clinic and allows the program to take another seven students at a time, bringing the total to 25. Also 6,600 square feet were remodeled, allowing students, faculty and staff to be able to work in a more modern, comfortable space that will give patients better privacy.
And then on Oct. 6 less than a mile away, Touro College and University System broke ground on a college of osteopathic medicine. Officials said the new school, Touro College Montana, will help address the state’s physician shortage and increase access to health care.
The school is expected to open in fall 2023.
The private, nonprofit Touro College and University System partnered with Benefis Health System to open the college of osteopathic medicine. In February, the Montana University System approved Touro's plan to offer post-secondary degree programs in Montana, the Billings Gazette reported.
The building will be about 100,000 square feet. There will be about 125 students in each class for a four-year program.
School officials said they are creating a hiring plan. But based on other schools of osteopathic medicine, there would likely be 100 full-time staff and faculty plus 250 adjunct faculty. And student housing will be available.
Benefis officials said earlier the school will educate primary care physicians like family medicine doctors, internal medicine doctors and pediatricians.
Touro officials said their mission is to train osteopathic physicians, with a particular emphasis on practicing medicine in underserved communities, and to increase the number of underrepresented minorities in medicine.
“By establishing a medical school in Montana, we will not only address the state’s rural health crisis, but also provide medical education opportunities and access to care for its tribal population,” said Patricia Salkin, senior vice president of academic affairs at Touro.
Nearly 30% of the current student body in Touro’s osteopathic medical schools is comprised of “underrepresented minorities” and 55% of graduates practice in underserved communities.
Officials said the new school will help address the state’s physician shortage and increase access to health care. Touro officials note that 11 of the state’s 56 counties lack a practicing physician and 52 counties identified as areas with health profession shortages.
They also note that 39% of physicians practice in the state where they completed medical school. Touro is a system of nonprofit institutions. It was chartered in 1970 primarily to enrich the Jewish heritage and serve the global community. Nearly 19,000 students are enrolled in its 35 campuses and locations, Touro officials said.
Dr. Paul Dolan, chief medical officer at Benefis, said in a news release that physician demand is expected to increase by nearly 20% in the next five years.
"Partnering with a reputable institution such as Touro University gives me great hope for the future of care in Montana,” he said.
There was some big medical news elsewhere in the state this month as on Oct. 4, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for the new Billings campus of Rocky Vista University, a four-year medical school.
The school is expected to create 350 new jobs in the city and generate $67 million annually in economic activity, the Billings Gazette reported.
Montana was one of four states without a medical school.
The 12-acre Montana College of Osteopathic Medicine campus and 135,000 square foot state-of-the-art building in Billings has been under construction since early summer. The campus is scheduled to be completed in late 2022.
At the Great Falls College celebration, several people talked about the yearslong quest for the dental clinic expansion in ceremonies emceed by college Dean Stephanie Erdmann, who also serves as chief executive officer.
“The Great Falls College dental team -- faculty, staff and students -- has worked feverishly to ensure this ceremony showcases this momentous occasion to the campus and community,” she said.
Montana State University's top official attended the ceremony as well.
“The day is here. The day is finally here,” said Waded Cruzado, MSU president. “This is a day of new beginnings.”
Retired Dean Susan Wolff, who had lobbied for the project, said “This is such a day for all of us. But as I told students, this is about you.”
State Sen. Brian Hoven, R-Great Falls, provided a history as to how the project came together, providing a list of lawmakers and college officials who made it happen.
That included Rep. Llew Jones, R-Conrad, state Sen. Mike Cuffe, R-Eureka, and Rep. Casey Schreiner, D-Great Falls.
Hoven also offered “an incredible amount of gratitude” to Will Weaver, who from 1985 to 2001 served as dean and CEO of what is now Great Falls College. He said Weaver started the dental program at the college and was good at working with state and city officials.
He said his successors learned from that.
It took several legislative sessions for the expansion project to pass.
In 2018, Wolff was approached by lawmakers and asked if she had anything at the college that would qualify as an infrastructure project.
She told them she had one to expand the college’s dental hygiene program, which is the only one of its kind in the state, the Great Falls Tribune reported.
The lawmakers asked her to provide more information, and it was added to the infrastructure bill.
Hoven said Jones called a group of lawmakers in 2017 and asked how to get a building project through the Legislature and what project could garner the necessary support.
“Llew said ‘I need a headliner,’” Hoven recalled.
Most in that conversation said it would be difficult.
Jones then called Wolff and heard about the dental project. Hoven said Jones had found the project he was looking for.
It passed the Senate but was halted in the Legislature, as there were other projects attached to it.
Then in 2019, it passed in part due to lobbying by Wolff, who came to Helena to testify, Hoven said.
“By the end of that session everyone wanted that project and the numbers she gave us, it was a no-brainer. It’s going to carry the whole bill,” Hoven said. “And it did.”
Jones said at the time he liked the project because it enhances opportunities for students in Montana and provides more training for an area that is in much demand by the public. The median earnings for dental hygiene graduates was $51,415 in 2018, which was about 55% more than graduating peers statewide.
The ceremony included a presentation of $25,000 from the Montana Oral Health Foundation for the naming rights to an operatory. The reception area was named for Dan and Mary Beth Ewen and the student learning lab bears Alluvion Health’s name.
Hannah Johnson, a second-year student in the hygiene program, said that every time she hears someone say how beautiful the new clinic is, “I just say in my head, or sometimes out loud, ‘You have no idea how beautiful this place is.’”
She said the school is now set up to be a better learning facility.
Johnson said more Montana students will now be able to receive a more lasting and impactful learning experience from these educators.
“This new clinic … will continue to reach the high standards of our dental program for years and years,” she said. “Thank you to all those who fought and planned and worked to get this clinic here.”
Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.