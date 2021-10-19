Great Falls celebrates expanded dental program, med school groundbreaking

In 2018, Wolff was approached by lawmakers and asked if she had anything at the college that would qualify as an infrastructure project.

She told them she had one to expand the college’s dental hygiene program, which is the only one of its kind in the state, the Great Falls Tribune reported.

The lawmakers asked her to provide more information, and it was added to the infrastructure bill.

Hoven said Jones called a group of lawmakers in 2017 and asked how to get a building project through the Legislature and what project could garner the necessary support.

“Llew said ‘I need a headliner,’” Hoven recalled.

Most in that conversation said it would be difficult.

Jones then called Wolff and heard about the dental project. Hoven said Jones had found the project he was looking for.

It passed the Senate but was halted in the Legislature, as there were other projects attached to it.

Then in 2019, it passed in part due to lobbying by Wolff, who came to Helena to testify, Hoven said.