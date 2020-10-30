Great Divide Ski Area opening to season pass holders on Halloween

Great Divide Ski Area will open on Saturday to season pass holders as its official kickoff to the ski season.
The Good Luck Chairlift will serve the Good Luck Trail into Broadway Trail. There will also be one small terrain park open with six features.
"This will be our earliest opening with a chairlift ever, and will be the start of Montana's 2020-21 ski season," Great Divide said in an email.
If the snow holds up, the area may also be open on Sunday.
Great Divide says it is only admitting season pass holders to help limit lift lines and to not encourage travel from other states. With its typical early opening, the area often sees visitors from across the West and will be the only ski area except for some in Colorado to open on Halloween this year.
Great Divide has some safety parameters in place due to COVID-19.
- Masks will be required inside buildings, in lift lines, loading and unloading from the lift, and any time social distancing is not feasible.
- The main lodge will be closed to seating and will only be open to access lockers and use the restrooms.
- A limited sack lunch will be available from the SunDeck Hut with canned beverages available with limited seating on the deck.
- The rental shop will only be open for season leases.
- The ticket office will be open to pick up or purchase season passes. To help reduce lines, skiers may email a picture to betsy@skigd.com and Great Divide can print the pass ahead of time.
Great Divide asks that anyone feeling ill not come to the mountain.
