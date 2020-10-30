Great Divide Ski Area opening to season pass holders on Halloween

Great Divide Ski Area will open on Saturday to season pass holders as its official kickoff to the ski season.

The Good Luck Chairlift will serve the Good Luck Trail into Broadway Trail. There will also be one small terrain park open with six features.

"This will be our earliest opening with a chairlift ever, and will be the start of Montana's 2020-21 ski season," Great Divide said in an email.

If the snow holds up, the area may also be open on Sunday.

Great Divide says it is only admitting season pass holders to help limit lift lines and to not encourage travel from other states. With its typical early opening, the area often sees visitors from across the West and will be the only ski area except for some in Colorado to open on Halloween this year.

Great Divide has some safety parameters in place due to COVID-19.