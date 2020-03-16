Great Divide Ski Area closing until March 23

Great Divide Ski Area announced Monday that it will close until March 23 due to the novel coronavirus.

“As a management team, we have been struggling over the last several days to determine the best course of action during this difficult time,” president/general manager Travis Crawford said in the announcement. “We have come up with a variety of creative ideas to continue operations while remaining in alignment with the rapidly changing recommendations surrounding COVID-19.

“However, as the COVID-19 Pandemic recommendations have evolved, it has become apparent that the most responsible course of action is to temporarily halt lift operations. We understand that this is a personal decision that many will question, and many will applaud. Please know that we have not made this decision lightly, and after consulting with experts, we believe that this is the most prudent way to protect our guests and staff.”

Great Divide says it will evaluate its operating plan weekly going into the spring starting with March 23. Updates will be made available on Facebook, the website at skigd.com, or its email newsletter.

