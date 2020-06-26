Graying Pains: Gaining the knowledge, and confidence, to enter agriculture from the ground up

To help create a workable path for farm succession, DCC President Scott Mickelsen is working to create a program to give students the skills and professional development necessary to transition into agricultural production. Mickelsen hopes to eventually develop a 4-H and FFA facility to house projects, an equine facility, livestock handling facilities, a feedlot and — the largest part of the program — a working farm and ranch run by students.

“They come here, they get the experience, they work some livestock, they’re doing some rations, but then they really run and work this ranching operation,” Mickelsen said.

The first thing Mickelsen hopes to get started at DCC is a feedlot close to campus. He said he would like to see that established in the next year or two before moving on to some bigger aspects of the project.

“It would be nice to do all of that within a five- to seven-year period,” he said. “That’s going to take probably some heavy lifting and some recruiting of some dollars to make that all become reality.”

The program would be set up with a committee structure in which students would “help design the facilities, look at purchasing livestock, look at the feedlot [and] ration balancing,” Mickelsen said.