Grand jury returns counts against Montana men in DC riot

Thursday, Hoovestal said the government would have difficulty proving at least some of the claims.

He said photographs and video show the brothers are clearly there, but their intent might be more difficult to prove.

“I think what really ended up happening is that you have these two (adults) from Montana who might be somewhat naïve and show up at this rally that was called by Donald Trump. And he says ‘March down to the Capitol’ and they went to the Capitol and saw all these other people doing all these weird things and they just kind of followed the crowd.

“I don’t think they had any intention to, certainly, violate the law,” Hoovestal said. “I think they primarily were just following the crowd. And ended up, they unfortunately just happened to be at the front of the line.”

The grand jury said the brothers interfered with “Officer E.G.” of the U.S. Capitol Police Department. It does not identify E.G. as possibly being Eugene Goodman, who is credited with saving lives by leading rioters away from the Senate chambers.