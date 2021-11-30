Zinke's financial disclosure shows big income, property worth millions

Zinke is the former Secretary of the Interior under the Trump administration and was elected twice as Montana's lone representative in the U.S. House. He's running in the GOP primary for Montana's newly created western congressional district, drawn after the state added enough residents to gain a second seat in Congress.

The Montana State News Bureau reported last week that Zinke said he’d file his disclosure “in a timely manner” after previously saying he'd been told he didn't need to yet. Disclosures are required when a candidate passes $5,000 in fundraising, which Zinke's campaign finance report shows happened sometime between July 1 and Sept. 30. Reports are due within 30 days of reaching that amount, though candidates can get an extension for up to 90 days.

Following questions from the Montana State News Bureau, Zinke’s campaign said it was told it needed to file a disclosure.

Candidates report their assets and liabilities in broad ranges. Zinke’s report shows he and his wife, Lolita, own property worth between $7.1 million and $32.2 million. That includes between $1.1 million and $1.75 million in Whitefish and the Flathead Valley. Some properties are tied to DoubleTap LLC and Snowfrog LLC, which are associated with a brewery and bed and breakfast Zinke once tried to open but ended up abandoning plans for after neighbors raised concerns.

Zinke reported his wife owning property worth between $6 million and $30 million in Santa Barbara, California. One property was transferred to Lolita Zinke in 2021 and is worth between $5 million and $25 million. This year the property has generated between $50,000 to $100,000 in income and a previous form filed by Zinke in 2016 said his wife was the "day-to-day manager of the rental property."

Overall, Zinke reported assets generating between $75,010 and $181,200 in income this year, mostly through rent payments.

Zinke’s other assets include bank account balances and stocks, which together range between $568,010 and $1.09 million.

Zinke reported earning $788,000 from his consulting business this year, outpacing his 2020 income of $547,025. Neither of those income figures include about $38,000 in retirement income from the U.S. Navy.

The report shows through Continental Divide International, Zinke's consulting firm, he was paid $350,000 so far this year from JVL Enterprises, a company based in Dallas, Texas; $220,000 from the oil company Conoco Philips; and $50,000 from a company called Cyber Range Solutions.

The former congressman also reported liabilities of between $1.31 million and $5.61 million, which included a loan to his wife of between $1 million and $5 million on the Santa Barbara property and a jointly held mortgage of between $250,000 and $500,000 on a house in Whitefish.

Zinke's previous financial disclosure report, submitted in 2016 as part of the process before his swearing-in as President Donald Trump’s first secretary of the Department of the Interior, listed family assets worth $810,000 and $2.8 million. His net worth was between $260,000 and $2.6 million.

Other candidates

Former state Sen. Al Olszewski, a Republican also running in the U.S. House primary, reported assets worth between $1.9 million and $5 million in his disclosure. His reported income was $88,000 this year.

On the Democratic side, Missoula lawyer Monica Tranel reported assets of between $2.5 million and $6.2 million. A mortgage was the only liability she disclosed, worth a debt of between $500,000 and $1 million. State property records also list her as the owner of a Missoula County residence worth $1.1 million.

Cora Neumann, a Bozeman Democrat with a background running nonprofit organizations, lists between $42,000 and $281,000 in assets, with a maximum net worth of $181,000 as of her 2021 disclosure statement.

Neumann's previous financial disclosure, from her 2020 campaign for the U.S. Senate, included $465,000 in income for the prior two years. It also included a house in California worth $1 million to $5 million that sold early last year.

Two other candidates — Democrat Tom Winter and Republican Mary Todd — announced their candidacies within the last month and have not yet had to file disclosure statements.

— Reporter Sam Wilson contributed to this story.

