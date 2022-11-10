Zinke wins Montana's western House seat

Former Montana congressman and Interior secretary Ryan Zinke won the race for Montana's new western congressional district by four points over his Democratic opponent Monica Tranel.

Zinke beat Tranel, a Missoula lawyer, by about 8,000 votes with 50% of the vote to Tranel's 46%. Libertarian John Lamb, who saw an elevated role in the race, took 4% of the vote.

On Wednesday evening as more results came in from Flathead, Missoula and Gallatin counties, Zinke declared victory as the path for Tranel dramatically narrowed and Decision Desk HQ called the race for the Republican. Several large counties took much of Wednesday to complete their tallies, pushing the determination of the race to Thursday morning.

The Associated Press called the race for Zinke Thursday morning.

“I’d like to thank everyone who voted for me on Election Day and all those who volunteered with our campaign to get the word out. For those of you who did not vote for me, my door is always open and you’ll find me to have an open ear, open mind and shoot straight when we disagree," Zinke said in a press release Wednesday evening.

Zinke will join fellow Republican Rep. Matt Rosendale in the House who easily won election to Montana's eastern district. This is the first time in nearly three decades Montanans will elect two U.S. House representatives.

Zinke’s campaign for a return to Congress began more than a year ago when he publicly announced a run in the newly formed district. He faced numerous attacks in the primary as his Republican opponents targeted his voting record and investigations during his time as Interior Secretary under former President Donald Trump.

Tranel continued those attacks in the general election while also painting Zinke as beholden to the oil and gas industry for his moves while at Interior and consulting after he resigned.

Zinke has defended himself against the investigations, calling them politically motivated. In his press release late Wednesday, he said voters saw through the attacks.

Zinke tried to brand Tranel as a liberal who would be an ally to Democrats in Congress and President Joe Biden.

In a speech to her supporters Thursday in front of the Maureen and Mike Mansfield Library on the campus of the University of Montana, Tranel was true to her campaign message of saying she’d support Montanans in “the middle” while criticizing Zinke’s resume.

“Thank you for teaching me the strength of the middle, the importance of community and the incredible power of forgiveness and connection. Montana's new congressional seat gives us hope, because it gives us a choice,” Tranel said. “ … To those of you who did not choose me in this race, I asked you to hold your elected representatives accountable. The fact of the election does not erase the corruption of Ryan's Zinke.”

Tranel pointed to Zinke’s consulting work for oil companies in her plea for accountability.

“I think he told you that he would return us to $2 a gallon gas. Hold him to that promise, especially since he is making so much personally from these corporations. Hold your elected representatives accountable,” Tranel said.

Lamb saw an elevated role compared to past Libertarian candidates. He participated in forums held around the district organized by Tranel's campaign and drew criticism from Zinke during debates.

Turnout in Montana was at 60% with nearly all votes counted by Thursday morning.

This story will be updated with comments from Zinke.