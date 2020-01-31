Zinke says he opposes transfer of Bison Range

When he made that decision, Zinke said at the time: “As secretary, my job is to look 100 years forward at all of Interior's resources. I recognize the Bison Range is a critical part of our past, present and future, which is why I have changed course.”

But while Zinke emphasized Friday he didn't want the land to change ownership, he said he was open to the tribes managing the bison.

"The property itself should remain in the hands of the federal government," Zinke said. "I don't mind the Salish Kootenai managing and I have no problem with sovereign nations managing the bison, but the difference between transferring the property and managing, and I said the same thing to the Salish Kootenai in person: 'I have no problem with jobs; you guys can manage buffalo, but the property itself should remain in the hands of the federal government.'"

After he spoke Friday, Zinke said he hadn’t seen or reviewed the Montana Water Rights Protection Act, the bill introduced in the U.S. Senate by Daines Tester, and therefore couldn't say whether he supported it or not.

“I have not looked at it,” Zinke said.