Zinke says he opposes transfer of Bison Range

Former Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke, who was Montana’s lone representative in the U.S. House for two years, repeated Friday that he’s opposed to a transfer of the National Bison Range to the Confederated Salish and Kootani Tribes. But he did say that he didn't mind the tribes managing the bison.
A transfer is called for as part of the proposal under the Montana Water Rights Protection Act, the federal iteration of a water compact with the CSKT recently introduced in Congress by Montana Sens. Steve Daines, a Republican, and Jon Tester, a Democrat. The Act has caused division among Republicans in the state, with some from the Flathead opposing it. Zinke is a Republican who lives in Whitefish and grew up there.
“It is public land operated under the U.S. Fish and Wildlife services,” Zinke said about the range. He gave a keynote address Friday at a gathering hosted by the Montana Republican Party to kick of the 2020 election season and offer training to candidates. "It belongs to all of us in the nation.”
The Obama Administration in 2016 had proposed transferring management of the range to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes but retaining ownership by the federal government. After Zinke became head of Interior after being appointed by Republican President Donald Trump in 2017, he reversed that course.
When he made that decision, Zinke said at the time: “As secretary, my job is to look 100 years forward at all of Interior's resources. I recognize the Bison Range is a critical part of our past, present and future, which is why I have changed course.”
But while Zinke emphasized Friday he didn't want the land to change ownership, he said he was open to the tribes managing the bison.
"The property itself should remain in the hands of the federal government," Zinke said. "I don't mind the Salish Kootenai managing and I have no problem with sovereign nations managing the bison, but the difference between transferring the property and managing, and I said the same thing to the Salish Kootenai in person: 'I have no problem with jobs; you guys can manage buffalo, but the property itself should remain in the hands of the federal government.'"
After he spoke Friday, Zinke said he hadn’t seen or reviewed the Montana Water Rights Protection Act, the bill introduced in the U.S. Senate by Daines Tester, and therefore couldn't say whether he supported it or not.
“I have not looked at it,” Zinke said.
Zinke has moved back to Whitefish after resigning from the Interior Department in December 2018 as he faced several investigations into his actions while in office.
"I'm trying to put D.C. behind me. I don't miss it," Zinke said Friday.
Asked if he'd return to politics in the future, Zinke said "I'm enjoying where I'm at at the moment. We'll see. You never say never, but as long as good candidates are running then I'm pretty happy."