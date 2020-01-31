Zinke says CSKT water bill 'good starting point'

After fielding a question about the National Bison Range at a state Republican Party event in Helena on Friday, former Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke later in the day said he supports the federal bill from Montana U.S. Sens. Steve Daines and Jon Tester to ratify a water compact with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.

Zinke, a Republican, was asked at the MT GOP Winter Kickoff event if he supported the transfer of the ownership of the the bison range, a national wildlife refuge within the Flathead Indian Reservation, to the tribes. He said he did not support transfer and spoke about his history on the issue.

Later when asked by a reporter if he supported the bill from Daines, a Republican, and Tester, a Democrat, he said he hadn’t seen it yet and couldn’t speak to its specifics.

Later Friday evening, Zinke, who was Montana’s lone representative in the U.S. House for two years, praised the act and called the act “the right move.”