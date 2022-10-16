Zinke says American values at stake in election

GALLATIN GATEWAY — Ryan Zinke told a Gallatin County campaign rally in late August that his bid to reclaim a seat in Congress is critical in gaining a Republican majority in the U.S. House.

Zinke, 60, railed against Democrats and the federal government while touting his time as secretary of the Department of the Interior under former President Donald Trump. The stakes of this election, he said, were nothing short of the values that define the United States.

“We face an evil that’s trying to take down this country,” he said. “And we’re just not going to let them have it. Period.”

The stop was the final on his Freedom Rally tour, featuring Medal of Honor recipient Michael Thornton and retired Navy SEAL Derrick Van Orden, who is also running for a U.S. House seat in Wisconsin. The event, which featured ticketed entry with free admission for service members, in part highlighted six former SEALs running for Congress, including Zinke.

Zinke’s campaign stops have included GOP dinners and meet-and-greets, parades, rodeos, football games and private events. He has participated in three forums, sponsored by City Club Missoula, Lee Newspapers and Montana Television Network respectively. He often campaigns on his Montana roots, talking about growing up in Whitefish, playing on a state championship football team and earning a scholarship to the University of Oregon.

His military service has also long been part of his personal and political identity as he highlights his time as a SEAL and uses military analogies to talk strategies on issues. He paints himself as a pragmatist but also a D.C. antagonist that understands the issues facing Montanans.

Some of his ads offer imagery of Americana like rodeos and raising the nation's flag. His campaign has also channeled a mix of offense by targeting his chief opponent Democrat Monica Tranel and defending himself from attacks on a record that has provided fuel to his opponents in both the primary and general elections.

At the campaign rally, Zinke told the crowd that Republicans in control of the House must first unify their message and then take charge of the budget to defund policies they oppose from Democratic President Joe Biden. The country is failing, Zinke continued, but is fixable.

“There is no other alternative if we want to save the country,” he said. “We’re all going to have to step up.”

Long record

Zinke came into the race for Montana’s new western Congressional district as the likely favorite, according to political analysts. He carries high name recognition as the state’s previous at-large representative, a strong fundraising network and the endorsement of Trump.

The district also favors Republicans but by far less than the new eastern U.S. House district, with Democratic strongholds such as Missoula, Bozeman and Butte offering sizeable voting blocks for Tranel. A national political ranking website recently tightened the race from likely Republican to leaning Republican, and Zinke told the campaign rally he "faces a strong opponent" in the Democrat.

Zinke was elected to the Montana Senate in 2008, made an unsuccessful run for lieutenant governor and emerged from a crowded GOP primary in 2014 for what was then the state’s sole U.S. House seat, going on to win. In 2016 he easily won reelection before a historic appointment to Interior secretary, making him the first Montanan to serve in a president’s cabinet.

At Interior, Zinke worked to expand oil and gas leasing on federal lands and backed shrinking several national monuments, while also pushing a new wildlife migration corridor initiative and announcing a ban on mining federal lands north of Yellowstone National Park.

He would resign after two years amid more than 15 federal investigations, saying they had become a distraction to the agency. The Associated Press reported at the time that the administration raised concerns that Zinke could be a prime target for Democrats who won control of the House, but he has refuted that he was asked to resign by the former president.

Zinke offered a unifying message when he announced his run, telling the Montana State News Bureau, “I think there’s too much anger, and the anger is distracting us from getting things done.”

At the same time he levied heavy criticism on Democrats, saying that “crazy is crazy no matter where it comes from,” and suggesting that a “woke movement” threatens American and Montana values on issues ranging from education to energy to immigration. Zinke has staked out a number of traditional GOP policy positions including support for completing a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, bolstering U.S. energy production and reducing government spending. And he maintains opposition to selling or transferring federal lands, but advocates for better management and access.

The June primary was not the coronation many predicted, with Zinke winning by a narrow 2 percentage points in a five-way field. Whether Zinke or former state Sen. Al Olszewski would prevail remained uncertain for a couple of days while votes in Lincoln County were tallied by hand because of a ballot-printing error.

After the primary, Zinke told the Flathead Beacon the close margin was due to “this giant snowball of malicious political rhetoric, none of which was true,” as both Republicans and Democrats attacked him.

Facing attacks

His opponents have spent much of their campaigns questioning Zinke’s track record, honesty and even the amount of time he spends out of state. The attacks have often put Zinke in the position of publicly defending himself against federal investigations and media reports about them. He has accused his opponents of pushing false narratives about his character and maintains the investigations were politically motivated.

“As a man of integrity, it's difficult to have an election and have your family and your kids listen to the lies about you,” Zinke said during a recent debate.

Olszewski brought up an internal Interior investigation that said Zinke “lacked candor” over a development in Whitefish, telling the Montana State News Bureau it was “an integrity issue.”

Tranel has persistently hit Zinke with accusations of lying about both the Whitefish project and a subsequent investigation released in late August which found Zinke provided misleading statements and lacked candor when investigators asked him about contacts with lobbyists while Interior considered a tribal casino in Connecticut.

“Those investigations say themselves that he lied to criminal investigators,” Tranel said at a recent debate.

Democrats have also accused Zinke of being beholden to the fossil fuel industry — he worked as a consultant after resigning from Interior including for oil giant Conoco Phillips — and criticized the amount of his campaign fundraising that has come from outside Montana. Zinke has raised $5.5 million with about $1 million from Montana, according to his campaign. Tranel has raised $2.4 million with about $1.9 million coming from Montana, according to her campaign.

On the issues

For his part, Zinke says he favors an “all-of-the-above” energy portfolio. He does not believe wind or solar is ready to fully replace fossil fuels, noting that wind energy has issues with killing birds and bats, and that solar arrays cover large swaths of land and most panels are not currently recycled. The reliability of fossil fuels will be important to maintaining a stable energy supply and reducing energy prices will be key to combating inflation, he says.

“If we let America run, no one, not any nation on the face of this planet, can do what we can do, but we’ve got to let America run and get the government off our back,” he said at the Gallatin County rally.

Zinke has also proposed ideas to address housing affordability, such as opening up federal financing programs to more types of housing, or offering 50-year mortgages.

“I hear a lot about affordable housing, just the concern that property values have gone up, that means taxes will go up, rental costs have gone up, it’s the lack of ability and affordability of housing across the board,” he said in an interview.

While he agrees with the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down Roe v. Wade, Zinke has a more moderate position than some in the GOP now seeking a national abortion ban. He supports exceptions in the case of rape, incest, fatal fetal abnormality and to protect the life of the mother. He also says birth control should be available over the counter.

“You can’t legislate all circumstances, and some women have to face very, very difficult circumstances,” he said in a recent interview in Bozeman. “(Abortion) should be rare and by exception rather than routine.”

Zinke has levied his own attacks on both Tranel and Libertarian John Lamb.

He accuses Tranel of being weak on crime for her representation of a convicted child molester during an unsuccessful appeal — Tranel argued the man did not have effective counsel at trial. He also says her work with the organization 350 Montana means she supports defunding law enforcement, a claim both Tranel and the organization have disputed.

“I’m not sure where she’s going, but I’m hearing a lot of things different,” he said in the interview. “They don’t like the tone, they don’t like woke, they don’t like what they see as abandonment of principles.”

He also often ties Tranel to national Democrats.

“I think in the election, I can’t think of a greater contrast between two visions,” he said in an interview. “I see her as in lockstep with Nancy Pelosi.”

Zinke has also singled out the federal bureaucracy for reform, targeting a system he believes unfairly protects officials that stifle meaningful change. The first bill he would introduce is the Federal Employees Accountability and Reduction Act, or FEAR Act, that would aim to reduce the size of the federal government through employee attrition and defunding and repealing recent expansions of agencies such as the IRS.

Zinke often rhetorically asks during speeches and debates if attendees trust government agencies. He has heavily criticized officials such as Dr. Anthony Fauci, who was the public face of the federal government's pandemic response, and has defended Trump during investigations into the former president.

“We’ve got to get back to transparency, holding people accountable, because I think it’s a dangerous path once the people no longer have confidence in any branch of government,” he said when announcing the proposed legislation.