Zinke proposes bill targeting federal agencies

Republican nominee for Montana’s new western congressional district Ryan Zinke said the first bill he'd introduce if he wins in November would target certain federal employees, echoing concerns he raised while Secretary of the Interior of an "entrenched" bureaucracy and tapping into GOP frustrations following a search of former President Donald Trump's home last week.

The legislation would include proposals such as capping years of service and salary for non-military employees, preventing political appointees from obtaining permanent jobs and creating a “clear pathway” for removing employees for cause.

The Federal Employees Accountability and Reduction Act, or FEAR Act, would also aim to reduce the size of the federal government through employee attrition and defunding and repealing recent expansions of agencies such as the IRS.

The proposed legislation requires quarterly posting of political appointee salaries, eliminates preferred hiring for non-veteran employees and expedited agency-to-agency hiring; automatically strips benefits from current or former employees convicted of violent or federal crimes or crimes committed using access to information from their employment; requires certain federal agencies to relocate out of Washington D.C.; and requires sale of certain unused building in metro areas.

“I ask the question on these stump speeches — give me an example of one division, one department, one agency of the United States’ government that you have full trust and confidence in,” Zinke said in an interview Wednesday. “Even the post office is now a suspect, and that’s a stark deviation from when I was growing up.”

Zinke previously served as Montana’s lone congressman before he was appointed by Trump to lead the Department of the Interior. He resigned after two years amid multiple ethics investigations, events that have been highlighted by his political opponents during the primary and now Democratic nominee Monica Tranel in the general.

Tranel's campaign issued a statement Wednesday sharply criticizing Zinke's proposed bill, raising those concerns again.

Zinke has spent much of this campaign railing against the so-called “deep state,” alleging that an entrenched federal bureaucracy stifles meaningful change. He has heavily criticized officials such as Dr. Anthony Fauci, who was the public face of the federal government's pandemic response, and quickly went to Trump’s defense following the recent FBI search at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

Zinke says while at Interior he frequently ran up against federal employees that he believes were protected by the bureaucracy despite cause for discipline or termination.

“We’ve got to get back to transparency, holding people accountable because I think it’s a dangerous path once the people no longer have confidence in any branch of government,” he said.

The campaign’s press release does not differentiate which federal employees would be subject to the legislation’s provisions besides an exemption for the military. When asked about potential impacts to agencies or a chilling effect on hiring quality employees, Zinke said the bill is not directed at those working in the field. He anticipates amendments that would “round some of the sharp edges” in terms of who would be exempted, such as law enforcement or others in the field.

“There’s going to be exceptions,” he said. “We made a broad brush, but what it really is is how long have you been at the headquarters. Have you been out in the field? Some people will go up and then never ever leave the headquarters and there’s an arrogance involved.”

Government at all levels is a major employer in Montana, with one recent report pegging 19% of Montana employees working in the public sector. When asked about their potential reaction to the bill, Zinke again said the legislation is not meant to target field staff.

“I think (field staff is) going to be as frustrated with the headquarters as I am,” he said. “… This strikes at what I would consider to be the elite, the bureaucratic elite.”

In response to the proposed legislation, Tranel’s campaign accused Zinke of hypocrisy on the issue of accountability. The campaign pointed to investigations including an inspector general’s report that found Zinke misused his official position and did not comply fully when questioned by ethics officials, as well as a pending grand jury probe into his statements to investigators regarding permitting for a tribal casino.

“Once again scandal-plagued Ryan Zinke has failed and embarrassed Montana. His new 'FEAR Act' fails to recognize his long history of failures, misdoings, and corruption as a life-long government employee. Zinke fears accountability, the grand jury investigating the lies he made to a Trump-hired inspector general, and being fired, again," a statement issued by the campaign read.