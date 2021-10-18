Zinke, Neumann lead fundraising for Montana's new congressional seat

Republican Ryan Zinke and Democrat Cora Neumann have taken early fundraising leads in the primary campaigns for Montana’s new House seat.

Two Republicans and three Democrats have so far announced their candidacies for the yet-to-be-drawn congressional district Montana picked up after gaining enough residents in the last 10 years, according to the 2020 Census results. All have filed quarterly campaign finance reports for July through September. They were due at the end of last week.

Zinke, a former congressman who resigned from the state’s at-large House seat in 2017 to head the U.S. Interior Department under President Donald Trump, leads the field with $613,000 raised during the three-month period, according to his campaign’s report filed with the Federal Election Commission this week.

Zinke’s campaign has been the most prolific spender to date, using more cash than all four other candidates for the new congressional seat combined. He reported spending $362,000 in the last quarter and had $405,000 left over as of Sept. 30.