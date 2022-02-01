Zinke, Neumann extend fundraising leads in western MT congressional race

Republican Ryan Zinke and Democrat Cora Neumann both extended early fundraising leads over their primary opponents for Montana’s new western congressional district in the final months of 2021, according to recent reports filed with the Federal Election Commission.

Three Republicans and four Democrats have so far announced their candidacies for the new district Montana picked up after gaining enough residents in the last 10 years, according to the 2020 census results. One Democrat, Rep. Laurie Bishop of Livingston, dropped out of the race in November.

Zinke, a former Montana congressman and Secretary of the Interior, raked in $582,000 over the final three months of 2021, for a total of nearly $1.4 million in contributions over the past year. He had spent $661,000 of that total by Dec. 31, more than half of that during the last quarter.

Zinke is also the only candidate so far to receive significant contributions from political committees, which have poured into $259,000 into his campaign.

Neumann, a nonprofit executive who lives in Bozeman, picked up $302,000 in the last three months of 2021, for a total of $856,000 last year. After spending $141 in the final quarter, she has $771,000 in leftover cash.

Former state Sen. Al Olszewski, a Kalispell Republican, raised $133,000 during the last quarter of 2021, a slower pace than his previous fundraising totals. In October, his campaign initially reported raising just over $300,000 by the end of September, but earlier this month amended that report to include an additional $443,000.

Olszewski reported spending $203,000 last year.

Monica Tranel, a Missoula lawyer and former Public Service Commission staff attorney, added $176,000 in contributions, for a year-end total of $420,000. She spent $260,000 through Dec. 31.

Kalispell resident Mary Todd, the most recent Republican to announce her candidacy, reported raising $114,000 last year, including a $53,000 loan to her campaign. She has spent $31,000.

And the last Democrat to jump in the race, former state Rep. Tom Winter, of Missoula, reported raising $53,000 last year, including a $10,000 loan to his campaign. He has spent about half of that total.

Montana’s primary election is June 7.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.