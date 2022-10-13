Zinke maintains fundraising, spending lead in congressional race

Republican Ryan Zinke continued to outraise and outspend Democrat Monica Tranel — but that margin tightened somewhat in the final stretch of the campaign — according to numbers released by the campaigns this week for the quarterly period ending Sept. 30.

In the race to represent Montana’s new western congressional district, Zinke, a former congressman and Secretary of the Interior, has for the past year handily outraised both his primary and general opponents.

Tranel, an attorney who was previously the legal counsel for the state Public Service Commission, for the first time broke the $1 million mark for quarterly fundraising. Her campaign brought in $1.1 million during the third quarter. They spent $955,000, and ended with $353,000 cash on hand.

Zinke raised $1.7 million from July 1 through Sept. 30. The campaign spent $2.1 million during the third quarter, leaving $525,000 in the bank.

Zinke’s fundraising haul pads an existing gap between the two campaigns in total fundraising to date. Tranel’s third-quarter numbers bring her fundraising total to $2.4 million, while Zinke’s campaign hit $5.5 million this month.

Libertarian John Lamb had not previously raised enough money to require him to report campaign finance information. As of Thursday he had not filed any new reports with the Federal Election Commission.

The quarterly financial reports, which include detailed information about where the campaigns’ cash is coming from and where it’s being spent, are due at the FEC this weekend. Zinke’s campaign filed their full report Thursday. A Tranel spokesperson said their campaign’s likely wouldn’t be filed until Saturday.

Outside spending has also started to ramp up in the race, with a pair of super PACs recently making dueling six-figure expenditures to benefit both candidates.

Big Sky Voters PAC has spent $371,000 on communications opposing Zinke since it was created in mid-September, according to FEC filings. And the super PAC More Jobs, Less Government has spent $314,000 opposing Tranel and supporting Zinke since late August.

Absentee ballots, which typically about three-quarters of Montana voters use to vote, started getting mailed out this week. Election Day is Nov. 8.