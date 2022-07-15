Zinke leads Tranel in latest fundraising haul

Republican Ryan Zinke more than doubled the fundraising haul of his Democratic opponent Monica Tranel in the second quarter of 2022.

Zinke narrowly won the June GOP primary election for Montana’s new western congressional district despite a sizeable fundraising advantage and widespread name recognition. He prevailed with 42% of the vote in a five-way GOP primary with a 1,600-vote lead over former state Sen. Al Olszewski.

Tranel, despite being outraised by Cora Neumann in the three-way primary, easily won the Democratic nomination with 65% of the vote.

Zinke has raised nearly $3.8 million, spending nearly $2.9 million so far with about $919,000 of cash on hand. PAC’s have contributed more than $527,000 to the campaign.

Tranel has raised nearly $1.3 million this election. She has spent more than $1 million to date, with about $217,000 in cash on hand. PACs have contributed $12,500 to the campaign.

Zinke and Tranel will face Libertarian John Lamb, who had not filed a report in time for this story, in November’s general election.

Covering 15 counties and a portion of Pondera County, Montana’s western U.S. House district includes Missoula, Butte, Bozeman, Browning, Libby, Dillon, Deer Lodge, Hamilton, Kalispell and Polson.