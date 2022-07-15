Zinke leads Tranel in latest fundraising haul

Republican Ryan Zinke more than doubled the fundraising haul of his Democratic opponent Monica Tranel in the second quarter of 2022.
Zinke, a former secretary of the Department of the Interior and Montana congressman reported nearly $1.3 million raised from April through June. Tranel, a Missoula attorney, raised more than $578,000 over the same period.
Zinke narrowly won the June GOP primary election for Montana’s new western congressional district despite a sizeable fundraising advantage and widespread name recognition. He prevailed with 42% of the vote in a five-way GOP primary with a 1,600-vote lead over former state Sen. Al Olszewski.
Tranel, despite being outraised by Cora Neumann in the three-way primary, easily won the Democratic nomination with 65% of the vote.
Zinke has raised nearly $3.8 million, spending nearly $2.9 million so far with about $919,000 of cash on hand. PAC’s have contributed more than $527,000 to the campaign.
Tranel has raised nearly $1.3 million this election. She has spent more than $1 million to date, with about $217,000 in cash on hand. PACs have contributed $12,500 to the campaign.
Zinke and Tranel will face Libertarian John Lamb, who had not filed a report in time for this story, in November’s general election.
Covering 15 counties and a portion of Pondera County, Montana’s western U.S. House district includes Missoula, Butte, Bozeman, Browning, Libby, Dillon, Deer Lodge, Hamilton, Kalispell and Polson.