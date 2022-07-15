 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Zinke leads Tranel in latest fundraising haul

  • 0

Republican Ryan Zinke more than doubled the fundraising haul of his Democratic opponent Monica Tranel in the second quarter of 2022.

Zinke, a former secretary of the Department of the Interior and Montana congressman reported nearly $1.3 million raised from April through June. Tranel, a Missoula attorney, raised more than $578,000 over the same period.

Zinke narrowly won the June GOP primary election for Montana’s new western congressional district despite a sizeable fundraising advantage and widespread name recognition. He prevailed with 42% of the vote in a five-way GOP primary with a 1,600-vote lead over former state Sen. Al Olszewski.

Tranel, despite being outraised by Cora Neumann in the three-way primary, easily won the Democratic nomination with 65% of the vote.

People are also reading…

Zinke has raised nearly $3.8 million, spending nearly $2.9 million so far with about $919,000 of cash on hand. PAC’s have contributed more than $527,000 to the campaign.

Tranel has raised nearly $1.3 million this election. She has spent more than $1 million to date, with about $217,000 in cash on hand. PACs have contributed $12,500 to the campaign.

Zinke and Tranel will face Libertarian John Lamb, who had not filed a report in time for this story, in November’s general election.

Covering 15 counties and a portion of Pondera County, Montana’s western U.S. House district includes Missoula, Butte, Bozeman, Browning, Libby, Dillon, Deer Lodge, Hamilton, Kalispell and Polson.

Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

State Reporter/Outdoors Reporter

Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Two London families have epic water balloon battle during heat wave

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News