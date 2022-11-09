Zinke leads Tranel by more than 9K votes late Wednesday

By Wednesday evening 9,348 votes gave Republican Ryan Zinke the lead over Democrat Monica Tranel in the race to represent Montana's newly drawn western U.S. House seat, with votes still left to count.

Zinke held 117,611 votes to Tranel's 108,263 and Libertarian John Lamb had 9,056.

Results coming in Wednesday afternoon and evening from counties including Flathead, Missoula and Gallatin continued to shape the count but not significantly cut into Zinke's margin, which had been over 11,000 votes earlier in the day. The Associated Press had not called the race as of 8:30 p.m.

Turnout had reached 59% statewide and about 95% of precincts across Montana were reporting by 8:30 p.m.

Polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday and results were slow to trickle in as larger counties in the district reported long lines of people waiting to vote late in the day and a few issues with reporting results. Once larger counties in the district began updating results, Zinke and Tranel traded leads through the late night and early morning, sometimes separated by a few hundred votes.

By Wednesday morning, Zinke took Flathead, Lake, Ravalli, Beaverhead, Granite, Lincoln, Madison, Mineral, Pondera, Powell and Sanders counties. Tranel had secured Missoula, Gallatin, Silver Bow, Deer Lodge and Glacier counties.

The Montana State News Bureau uses the Associated Press to call races and results are unofficial until certified by the Secretary of State.

Results from the 2022 general election Beginning at 8p.m., the Montana Secretary of State's Office will release general election results. Tallies will be updated throughout the evening.

This is the first time in nearly three decades Montanans will elect two U.S. House representatives. Republican Matt Rosendale won the eastern House race.

Political analysis has indicated the western district race tightened as Election Day drew near, moving its ranking from solidly Republican to leaning toward the GOP.

Zinke’s campaign for a return to Congress began more than a year ago when he publicly announced a run in the newly formed district. While lamenting a deeply divided country, both the primary and general elections have turned markedly contentious.

Some Republicans have attacked his resume as not conservative enough while Democrats and Lamb have targeted his record that includes his resignation from the cabinet of former President Donald Trump amid multiple investigations.

Zinke spent his election night at a party in Whitefish where he greeted supporters and watched as national results rolled in. He did not make a speech before the evening ended.

Tranel campaigned on a pitch to appeal to the middle, what she identified as voters in Montana tired of extreme political polarization. She touted her background as a lawyer, saying she stood up to corporations that didn't have Montanans best interest at heart and would be an advocate for workers and women's rights.

Addressing supporters at the Union Club in Missoula on Tuesday night after polls closed, Tranel cited the new district as giving people "hope."

"When we got this new congressional district, it gave us hope because it gave us a choice," Tranel said. "We in Montana can have a representative that really, truly reflects the Montana that we all know, that we all love, the Montana that I grew up in."

Tranel again Tuesday night reiterated her pitch to the "middle" of the state's electorate.

"We've been divided, but that doesn't mean we have to stay divided. We don't have to be defined by the path that we've had over the last six years. We can be better than we've been. We can move forward together, we can connect, what I have heard over and over and over again is a yearning for community, a yearning for connection," Tranel said.

Lamb saw an elevated role compared to past Libertarian candidates. He participated in forums held around the district organized by Tranel's campaign and drew criticism from Zinke during debates.

Zinke and Tranel have clashed through the race, as he's tried to brand her a liberal who would be an ally to Democrats in Congress often demonized by Republicans. Tranel has repeatedly highlighted investigations into Zinke's tenure as Secretary of the Interior.