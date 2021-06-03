Zinke launches Congressional bid

Zinke left his post as Secretary of the Department of the Interior in late 2018 plagued by scandals from nearly every direction. National news outlets were at his heels throughout his term as he rolled back oil and gas restrictions, took chartered flights and shrank the Bears Ears National Monument in Utah. His own Interior Department reviewed a land deal between a foundation run by Zinke's wife and a company co-owned by a Halliburton chairman.

Asked Thursday if the scandals will be an Achilles' heel to his 2022 campaign, Zinke said he believes voters will identify those claims against him as partisan attacks.

"I got attacked from day one," he said. "It was vicious and I understand they weren't after me, they were after President Trump. … No, people see it for what it is. I went through over a dozen investigations; there was no wrongdoing."

The Associated Press reported in late April that the full details of an investigation into Zinke's dealings related to a casino permit are not public yet, and other investigations into his actions have ended without findings of wrongdoing by Zinke.