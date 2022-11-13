Zinke casts eyes forward to D.C., Tranel stays course in loss

Ahead of the 2022 midterms, national analysts noted signs of a potential “red wave” election with not only a typical shift against the party in power, but also Democrats facing headwinds of high inflation and a president with an approval rating underwater.

Republican Ryan Zinke seized on those themes in his race for Montana’s new western congressional district, pointing the finger at national Democrats and tying them to his chief opponent, Missoula attorney Monica Tranel.

While votes are still being counted in several states, Republicans underperformed expectations. Many analysts believe the GOP will take a small majority in the House, but would have to gain at least two Senate races with remaining votes in Nevada and Arizona, and a run-off in Georgia, to take control of both chambers.

Even though the typical midterm check on the party in power didn't play out nationally, Montana's congressional races went as expected, said Jessi Bennion, a professor of political science at Montana State University and Carroll College.

“It was pretty par for the course for a midterm,” she said. “Nationally it wasn't, so it's just that distinction between how nationally Democrats really did a lot better than anyone predicted. It was kind of an outlier election (in Montana).”

Montana sits as a "squarely red state these days," Bennion said, following the loss of every statewide office on the 2020 ballot and a GOP supermajority elected to the state Legislature this year, the first time any party has held that power.

Zinke acknowledged the election results in many other states were not what Republicans had hoped for, noting the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade as one factor and mentioning former President Donald Trump’s role in the party. He also pointed to states such as Florida, where they saw major wins behind strong candidates.

“It was certainly being touted as a great red wave, and we all kind of saw that, and it wasn’t as large as a wave as what was expected,” he said. “I think abortion did play a role in it and you know, President Trump also had a role in it. He certainly played a significant role in the primary and I don’t think it can be overlooked that Ron DeSantis knocked it out of the park in Florida."

Zinke believes that Republicans need to reflect on where their message was successful.

“So there were areas where Republicans did really, really well, and I think in cases where the Republican Party showed great leadership we did well,” he said. “In other areas I (think) we need to work on messaging because the economy affects everybody. In some cases the economy is better than others. In Montana the economy isn’t as bad as some places nationally, but there’s places where the economy hasn’t improved in a decade.”

Despite mixed national results for the GOP, Montana did go redder in the state Legislature and with the election of Zinke in the newly formed western congressional district. While the eastern district is a near GOP lock, the western still advantages Republicans but offers Democrats a potential pick-up seat should factors align.

Zinke, who previously served as Montana’s at-large congressman from 2015-2017, won a 4-point victory over Tranel. He faced headwinds of his own as he was often put in the position of defending himself from attacks by both Republicans and Democrats over his record and resignation from Trump’s cabinet amid ethics investigations.

Tranel did not tap the brakes on her criticism of Zinke and Republicans, even as she acknowledged her loss in a speech Thursday.

“Ask whether the Republican Party is serving your interests or whether it's serving the big corporations that are paying for their campaigns,” Tranel said, raising issues about access to public lands and privacy. “ … Ask whether your interests are being served by the Republican Party you've elected and if your elected representatives are not serving your interests, I ask you to vote for people who will serve you, even if the party they represent is not the one Fox Corporation tells you to vote for.”

Reflecting on the GOP gains in the state, Zinke acknowledged the competitiveness of the district. The district is roughly Republican plus-7; he won by 4% and outspent his opponent by more than a 2-1 margin.

“Overall Montana is becoming more red,” he said. “My district, you know it’s mixed. So the district itself, Steve Daines (2020 against Steve Bullock) won the district by 1. I won the district by almost 4, 4 plus change, so I think I did well in the district, but also my tone is one of Montana. I tend not to be extreme on the issues. I tend to go where Montana should go.”

Tranel in her address Thursday raised issue with the polarization and nationalization of politics that in 2020 led to fewer split ticket voters in Montana. Some analysts have pointed to the defeat of the Born-Alive Infant Protection Act, a GOP-backed measure, and Republican James Brown's bid for the nonpartisan state Supreme Court justice position, as evidence progressive ideas can succeed in Montana when a party label is not affixed to them on the ballot.

Tranel praised her backers and acknowledged any Republican voters who "set aside party and voted for me as a person, as a Montanan, first." That was a group she worked hard to sway in the election, though since Montana does not register voters by party affiliation it's hard to say how well that worked.

While turnout was much higher in the general election than the primary, Tranel did capture a higher percentage of the vote in the general at 48% than the party breakdown by votes cast in the primary election. In the June vote, 60% of ballots cast went to a GOP House candidate compared to 40% for Democrats.

As a candidate, Tranel put tens of thousands of miles on her minivan traveling to areas of the state that aren't friendly territory to Democrats in an effort to pick up votes in GOP strongholds.

"We showed up. We walked in parades where Democrats weren't expected and welcome. I had people refuse to shake my hand, who swore at me, who spit on me," Tranel said.

Because of the state's political makeup, Bennion said, "the Republican doesn't have to run the same kind of campaign that a Democrat is going to have to."

Low turnout, especially in blue Gallatin County where 56% of registered voters cast a ballot compared to 60% statewide, and underperformance in key areas hurt Tranel in the end. In Silver Bow County, the historical union capital of the state and long a backer of Democrats, Tranel underperformed former Gov. Steve Bullock's showing in his 2020 Senate race by 5 points. And Bullock, a two-term governor who ran a well-funded Senate race, still would have lost the western district by 1% in that bid.

Being a "trailblazer" as the first candidate from the Democratic Party running in the newly drawn western District was not an easy path, Tranel said.

"We are blazing a new trail. The hard part about being a trailblazer is you're gonna take the scrapes and bumps so that those who come next have an easier path," she said.

As for how the outcome this year might forecast the future of the district, Bennion said there's still a path for a Democrat under a certain set of circumstances. That's especially when compared to the eastern district, where the Democrat, independent and Libertarian candidates combined wouldn't have beat incumbent Republican Matt Rosendale.

“In two years we're going to have a presidential election. If the top of the ticket is strong on the Democratic side, I think that (western) district is still competitive for the right Democratic candidate," Bennion said.

As Zinke prepares to head back to D.C., Republicans are already positioning themselves for runs at leadership. Whoever takes the speaker’s gavel will preside over a narrowly split House.

House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy is positioning himself among his caucus for speaker, but may face a serious challenge from the party's conservative Freedom Caucus with a representative such as Jim Jordan from Ohio.

When asked if he had decided who to support, Zinke said he is looking forward to seeing the nominations.

“I prefer the unity of effort, because I think the Republican Party should be united in message about where the Republican Party is heading and why and make sure the members are held accountable,” he said.