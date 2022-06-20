Zinke campaign again misses deadline for financial disclosure

GOP congressional candidate Ryan Zinke has yet to file his updated financial disclosure report, after missing the deadline by more than a month.

His Democratic opponent for Montana’s new western U.S. House district, Missoula attorney Monica Tranel, filed the required paperwork last month. It was due May 16. Her financial disclosure shows slight increases in her asset and salary ranges from her previous report, filed last November.

Zinke, a former congressman who earlier this month won a tight primary race to become the Republican nominee, also blew the previous financial disclosure deadline. His campaign filed the report later that month following media inquiries.

Campaign spokesperson Heather Swift said last week the campaign planned to submit his 2022 financial disclosure report Monday.

“Lost track of the deadline,” Swift stated in a text message last week.

On Monday, Swift noted Congress was closed for the federal holiday — since Juneteenth fell on Sunday — when asked whether the campaign still planned to file Zinke’s 2022 financial disclosure. She did not respond to requests for a copy of the report.

Tranel’s financial disclosure report, filed May 19 with the U.S. House’s Office of the Clerk, shows her income in 2022 was between $199,000 and $260,000 last year. Candidates report their incomes, assets and liabilities in broad ranges.

Her reported assets consist entirely of joint investments, mostly in stocks and mutual funds. They totaled between $2.7 million and $6.5 million. Tranel’s sole liability, a mortgage with Bank of America, amounted to between $500,000 and $1 million.

Zinke’s previous disclosure reported between $8 million and $34 million in assets. His income for 2020 was between $900,000 and $1 million, mainly from consulting work.

