Zinke adds $1M in western district race, extending fundraising lead

Republican Ryan Zinke added more than $1 million to his campaign war chest during the first quarter of 2022, continuing to handily outraise the rest of the field competing for western Montana's new congressional seat, according to federal filings due Friday.

The former congressman from Whitefish has also spent more than all the other candidates combined, with the January-through-March period accounting for nearly half of his campaign's $1.2 million spending to date. He ended the quarter with $1.2 million in the bank, according to his campaign's report to the Federal Election Commission.

Cora Neumann of Bozeman continued to lead the Democratic primary field in both money raised and spent as of March 31. The nonprofit executive reported just over $400,000 in contributions during the first quarter. Her campaign spent $160,000 during that time, leaving $878,000 in cash on hand.

Dr. Al Olszewski, a former Republican lawmaker from Kalispell, added $89,000 in contributions and loaned his campaign $175,000. His campaign's total fundraising to date amounts to $678,000, well behind Zinke's nearly $2.5 million. Olszewski has seen just $11,500 in support from political action committees, while Zinke's campaign has amassed $360,000 in PAC money to date.

Democrat Monica Tranel raised $253,000 from January through March, according to her campaign. Its most recent report was not available from the FEC by press time. The campaign reported spending $146,000 during that time, with $266,000 left over.

Kalispell pastor Mary Todd continued to lag behind her two Republican opponents, with $38,000 in contributions during the first quarter. She also loaned $15,700 to her campaign. Todd spent about $30,000 during the quarter, leaving $107,000 in the bank.

In terms of fundraising, Tom Winter finished the quarter still at the bottom of the Democratic pack. The former state representative from Missoula raised $42,000 in 2022's first quarter, leaving his campaign still shy of the six-figure mark overall. He spent $56,000 and had $16,000 left in the bank as of March 31, including $10,000 he previously loaned his campaign.

Republican candidates Allen Harley McKibben and Matthew Jette had not reported raising any money for their campaigns as of press time Friday.

