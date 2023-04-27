One hundred votes registered for bill after bill during the floor session in the Montana House of Representatives on Thursday, but a particular seat remained empty.

Rep. Zooey Zephyr, a Missoula Democrat and transgender legislator who had been banned from the House floor, anteroom and gallery a day earlier for her comments on an anti-trans bill and subsequent engagement with protesters Monday, was voting from her relegated place in the hallway outside of the House.

"I showed up this morning and I decided I want to be as close to the floor as I can be," Zephyr said. "The people's house is where I was sent. And it's where I want to be."

The ban has headlined national news outlets as states across the country grapple with legislation aimed at how trans people live.

If Zephyr's ban from the floor was a formal motion conducted out in the open, moves House Republicans took Thursday had less obvious but still dramatic effects on her ability to participate in committee hearings.

Through a series of individual maneuvers, Republicans wound down those committees earlier than planned. GOP lawmakers on Thursday, however, denied those actions were meant to keep Zephyr from participating.

Zephyr this session has been assigned to the House Judiciary Committee, as well as the Health and Human Services Committee. Four study bills still awaiting votes in those committees Thursday were either transferred to a different committee or elevated to the House floor, cutting off any public hearing in which Zephyr could participate.

Judiciary Committee Chair Rep. Amy Regier, R-Kalispell, told the House floor repeatedly during the motions to bring bills from her committee to the House floor that it was "due to the circumstances the past couple days" that have put proceedings on a shortened timeframe. She declined to elaborate Thursday on those circumstances when asked by the Montana State News Bureau, but did say the Judiciary Committee has no planned business for the remainder of the session.

Rep. Jennifer Carlson, R-Churchill, chairs the health committee and likewise said that panel is not expected to meet again before the Legislature adjourns. Rep. Alice Buckley, the Democratic vice chair of the committee, told reporters she was given no explanation as to why a bill was removed from the Health and Human Services Committee's docket. That bill was House Joint Resolution 41, intended to study fentanyl and marijuana abuse.

Three other bills scheduled for the judiciary committee were typical matters considered by that panel, and seek to study issues around prisons, criminal fines and abortion complications. The abortion complication study bill, House Resolution 33, was transferred to the House Business and Labor Committee, which has heard no abortion bills through the 83 days of the Legislature so far. The House Judiciary Committee has heard 11 such bills.

"So what it looks like is the motion yesterday to remove me from the floor of the House, from the antechamber and the gallery, it looks like they are taking an additional step that was not in that motion, which is to cancel all committees that I am a part of," Zephyr told reporters Wednesday. "None of this was communicated to me from the Republican Party."

The matter became a brief point of contention on the House floor around 8 p.m. Thursday near the end of the legislative day. Rep. Laurie Bishop, a Livingston Democrat and vice chair of the Judiciary Committee, said the implication of the bill movement is that Zephyr was being disciplined beyond the ban the House voted on Wednesday.

"The position I feel like I'm coming to is we were kept from that committee and the work that was assigned to that committee … because of the member from House District 100 and trying to keep her from the process that we do there," Bishop said on the floor. "We took action together yesterday as a whole and that action in front of us we voted on did not include committee work."

Rep. Casey Knudsen, a Malta Republican and Rules Committee Chair, defended the actions earlier in the day.

"It's just a valid part of the process again so I don't think there was anything incorrect," he said.

Rep. Kerri Seekins-Crowe, R-Billings, also spoke against the notion Thursday that the motivations for moving the bills were outside of Zephyr's ban from the House. In the final seven days before the Legislature is required to adjourn, several rules have been suspended, deadlines moved and bills hijacked in order to meet the body's goals.

"This is where we are in the session," she said.

As the House wrapped up its work for the day, lawmakers streamed off the floor into the hallways, where Zephyr sat at her laptop computer.

"They're utilizing every tool at their disposal to disenfranchise the 11,000 Montanans who elected me here to speak on the bills," Zephyr said. "And if I can't speak on them on the floor, and I can't speak on them on the committee, then they're doing everything in their power to remove the voice of 11,000 Montanans."