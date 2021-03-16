Wrongful termination bill nears governor's desk

A proposal to extend workers' probationary periods, during which employers don’t need to show cause to fire new employees, passed the Senate on a nearly party-line preliminary vote Tuesday.

House Bill 254 needs a final Senate vote before it heads to Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte.

The legislation has earned the support of the Montana Chamber of Commerce, along with trade groups representing the railroad, logging and trucking industries. It extends the state’s default probationary employment period from six months to a year, if an employer doesn’t explicitly include that period in a contract. It sets a maximum length of those periods at 18 months.

During that time, employers can fire workers for any reason, and are not subject to wrongful termination lawsuits in response. After that period, employers need to have a justification for a termination.