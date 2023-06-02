Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Director Hank Worsech is stepping down after 21 years at the agency, the governor's office announced Friday.

Worsech was appointed in 2021, coming out of retirement to lead the agency after Gov. Greg Gianforte took office. He had previously served as FWP's legislative liaison and licensing bureau chief.

“I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished as a department, from working to reestablish public trust, to being a straightforward partner and honest broker with folks, to improving the agency’s culture," Worsech stated in a press release from the governor's office Friday morning.

FWP is one of the highest profile agencies in a state known for its outdoors. The department is on the forefront of fish, wildlife and recreation, managing hunting and fishing seasons, the state parks system and numerous habitat programs.

In February, the agency announced Worsech would be taking medical leave for a "personal, private health matter." The department did not elaborate on the director's health.

Deputy director Dustin Temple, who subsequently took over day-to-day operations at the department, will succeed Worsech as the new director, according to the governor's office.

“Serving alongside Hank at FWP for nearly two decades, Dustin is a proven leader and trusted voice for the stewardship of the fish, wildlife, parks and recreational resources of Montana,” Gianforte stated in the press release. “I look forward to Dustin’s continued service to Montana in this new capacity, and to benefiting from his expertise and leadership.”