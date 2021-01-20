Worsech nominated as FWP director

FWP could see changes with the Legislature bringing a number of bills that would affect its programs and licensing. Changes to elk and wolf management, as well as curbing land acquisitions and conservation easements, are among the bills drafted for the session.

A number of advocacy groups praised the nomination with many touting Worsech’s experience with FWP.

“It’s good to see the governor selected someone who fully understands the importance of fish and wildlife management, and understands the importance of land and wildlife conservation,” said Glenn Marx with the Montana Association of Land Trusts. “Hank knows FWP issues, the department’s constituency, Montana and Montanans, and is a FWP veteran.

“FWP and its mission are essential to Montana’s economy and outdoor recreational experiences, and we in the land trust community look forward to working with Hank and FWP on projects and efforts that benefit conservation and outdoor recreation.”

A spokesperson for Gianforte said Wednesday the selection for the head of FWP came last because Gianforte had a broad search.