Worried pot businesses could benefit, House nearly kills Gianforte tax bill

Over concerns that out-of-state marijuana companies could benefit from proposed legislation, the state House on Thursday dealt an initial bow to part of Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte's tax plans but later voted to revive the bill.

With opposition from majority Republicans and minority Democrats, representatives voted 49-51 against a bill that would have eliminated capital gains taxes on the sale of stock for some businesses that met job creation metrics. The House is 67-33 GOP majority.

But near the end of its two-hour floor session, the House voted 67-31 to reconsider voting down the bill, meaning it will take it up again.

Senate Bill 184 is part of a package of tax cuts from Gianforte that the administration says are aimed at making Montana more attractive to businesses considering where to locate. Other bills include lowering the top income tax rate and raising the business tax exemption.

"The message the governor has for people all across the country is bring your businesses here. We have a good way of life, we have a good workforce and a good business structure that's going to put as few unnecessary barriers in your way as possible," Gianforte's budget director Kurt Alme said in a February hearing.