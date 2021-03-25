Worried pot businesses could benefit, House nearly kills Gianforte tax bill

Over concerns that out-of-state marijuana companies could benefit from proposed legislation, the state House on Thursday dealt an initial bow to part of Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte's tax plans but later voted to revive the bill.
With opposition from majority Republicans and minority Democrats, representatives voted 49-51 against a bill that would have eliminated capital gains taxes on the sale of stock for some businesses that met job creation metrics. The House is 67-33 GOP majority.
But near the end of its two-hour floor session, the House voted 67-31 to reconsider voting down the bill, meaning it will take it up again.
Senate Bill 184 is part of a package of tax cuts from Gianforte that the administration says are aimed at making Montana more attractive to businesses considering where to locate. Other bills include lowering the top income tax rate and raising the business tax exemption.
"The message the governor has for people all across the country is bring your businesses here. We have a good way of life, we have a good workforce and a good business structure that's going to put as few unnecessary barriers in your way as possible," Gianforte's budget director Kurt Alme said in a February hearing.
The bill had been advancing along nearly party-line votes with GOP support and cleared the Senate in February.
Before the House voted Thursday, Rep. Barry Usher, a Republican who represents rural Musselshell and Yellowstone counties, asked if the legislation could benefit marijuana operations that come to Montana.
Voters legalized cannabis in the November election and the Legislature is in the process of establishing a program for the sale of cannabis on the recreational market.
"I don't want to see these big marijuana companies come into Montana," Usher said.
The bill set requirements for how many jobs a business would need to create and how long it would need to operate before an entrepreneur would have been exempt from paying capital gains taxes on the sale of stock for a business.
Rep. Becky Beard, a Republican from Elliston who carried the bill in the House, told Usher when the bill was drafted, it was meant to focus on sectors like the high-tech industry, manufacturing and others, not marijuana businesses.
"The bill ... will promote our Montana businesses and promote continual attraction for new businesses developed right here at home," Beard said, adding that she and others did not support the legalization of marijuana.
Rep. Kim Abbott, a Democrat from Helena and minority leader in the House, said her party opposed the bill because it targeted the wrong populations.
"This is another tax bill ... that misses the mark," Abbott said. " ... I would much rather support a bill that is designed to support entrepreneurs who live here."
After the floor session, Beard said there will likely be amendments to the bill to make it more palatable to GOP members who voted against it.
"We're going to try to get this through. This is an important bill," Beard said, adding the potential amendment could change the size of businesses that would qualify.
Beard also said she was surprised by the vote and that she didn't get a heads up from fellow Republicans about their opposition.