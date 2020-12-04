Work requirements on Montana Medicaid expansion delayed

The Trump administration, which in 2017 encouraged states to add work requirements to their programs, has appealed the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court in a case that is still pending.

Buttery said the state health department has told him they've written rules and implemented everything in the law that doesn't require the waiver approval from CMS. The department's press release said that includes updates to copayments, changes to the eligibility process and how the program is funded.

"Many of the changes that we made in the last session were implemented, so it's really just the increased premium and the community engagement requirements, those are the things that are outstanding," Buttrey said.

The community engagement requirements require people to participate in 80 hours per month of activities that include work, volunteering or education. There are exemptions for those unable to work.

The premiums under the waiver waiting to be approved will be equal to 2% of a person's modified adjusted gross income for two years, and then increase 0.5% for each subsequent year of coverage, up to 4% of the person's aggregate household income.