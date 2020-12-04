Work requirements on Montana Medicaid expansion delayed

The state health department said Friday that because of delays caused by the pandemic, the federal government still hasn't approved the addition of work requirements to Montana's Medicaid expansion program.
Those requirements were added to the program when the Montana Legislature voted to continue it for another six years in 2019.
Montana was required to submit a waiver request to the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to make the changes to the state program, and did so in 2019. But because of the pandemic, CMS has faced delays in signing off on the changes and on Friday approved a year-long extension for the state's current program.
"While the state submitted the waiver request in 2019 as required by the legislation, the COVID-19 public health emergency has placed considerable unforeseen workload on federal regulators, who have been working with all 50 states on an unprecedented array of temporary regulatory flexibilities to equip the American health care system to deal with the pandemic," read a press release from the state Department of Public Health and Human Services sent Friday.
State Rep. Ed Buttrey, a Republican from Great Falls who carried both the 2019 bill and the original 2015 legislation that created the state's program, said Friday it's frustrating the waiver hasn't been approved yet, but not unexpected with the challenges posed by COVID-19 and lawsuits filed over work requirements in other states.
"We do understand with the courts still going through their decisions on work requirements, with the pandemic, with the administration change ... I'm disappointed but not overly surprised everything hasn't been implemented yet," Buttrey said.
It wasn't immediately clear how long the state expects CMS to take to approve the pending waiver. Buttrey said he's planning to work with incoming Republican Gov.-elect Greg Gianforte to get the waiver implemented. Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock is termed out and leaves office Jan. 4.
Lawsuits have been filed in several states over work requirements, most notably Arkansas. Earlier this year a federal appeals court upheld a previous ruling and found Arkansas's program resulted in coverage loss that was "arbitrary and capricious." More than 18,000 Arkansas residents lost their coverage after that state created work requirements.
The Trump administration, which in 2017 encouraged states to add work requirements to their programs, has appealed the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court in a case that is still pending.
Buttery said the state health department has told him they've written rules and implemented everything in the law that doesn't require the waiver approval from CMS. The department's press release said that includes updates to copayments, changes to the eligibility process and how the program is funded.
"Many of the changes that we made in the last session were implemented, so it's really just the increased premium and the community engagement requirements, those are the things that are outstanding," Buttrey said.
The community engagement requirements require people to participate in 80 hours per month of activities that include work, volunteering or education. There are exemptions for those unable to work.
The premiums under the waiver waiting to be approved will be equal to 2% of a person's modified adjusted gross income for two years, and then increase 0.5% for each subsequent year of coverage, up to 4% of the person's aggregate household income.
Medicaid expansion covers those who earn up to 138% of the federal poverty level. A single person earning $12,760 or less would meet the federal governor's poverty threshold. The figure is sent at $26,200 for a family of four.
The health department's press release included statements from health care providers pleased with the continuation of the waiver.
“During this time of uncertainty, all Montanans can feel secure in knowing that Medicaid coverage will be there for them if they need it,” Dr. David Mark, the chief executive officer of Bighorn Valley Health Center, said in the press release. “As we all grapple with the economic strain of the pandemic, Medicaid expansion ensures that Montanans who’ve lost their jobs have health coverage, which is more important now than ever.”
