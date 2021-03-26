Wolf trapping reimbursement bill passes Montana Legislature

A bill allowing private payment for expenses of successful wolf trappers and hunters passed the Legislature on Friday.
Senate Bill 267 from Sen. Bob Brown, R-Thompson Falls, is one of multiple high-profile wolf and trapping bills headed to the desk of Gov. Greg Gianforte. The bill passed the House Friday on a vote of 60-37 with most majority Republicans in favor. It had previously passed through the Legislature on party-line votes.
The bill amends Montana law to allow for the reimbursement for receipts of costs related to the hunting or trapping of wolves. The bill has drawn controversy since it first came in 2019 with opponents believing it stretches across ethical lines and effectively institutes a bounty on the animals.
During testimony on a similar bill in 2019, state wildlife officials said a trapper or hunter could be compensated for "effort,” for example trapping to protect livestock. SB 267 would allow compensation based on success, meaning costs could be reimbursed per wolf killed.
During debate on the House floor, Rep. Bob Phalen, R-Lindsay, carried the bill and said reimbursements could not be publicly funded, but would “guarantee quality trappers out in the landscape.”
Rep. Paul Fielder, R-Thompson Falls, applauded the bill. Wolf trapping is expensive and reduces the need for predator control by federal agents, he said.
“Trapping wolves is providing a service to the state of Montana,” he said. “Trappers provide a service.”
Rep. Marilyn Marler, D-Missoula, who said she hunts but does not trap, believed that arguing a reimbursement was not a bounty was a technicality and the bill sent the wrong message.
“The public is watching us, not everyone understands hunting and fishing and trapping,” she said. “Some people would like those activities to cease. So as people that partake in those, we have a high obligation to demonstrate ethical behavior all the time.”
Rep. Tom France, D-Missoula, pointed to other bills related to wolves and trapping and said the Legislature should wait to see their impact before passing more legislation.
Rep. John Fuller, R-Whitefish, accused the opposition of hyperbole in their characterization of the bill.
“I understand in their opposition sometimes we’re prone to use excessive terms, but I take great exception to the idea that we are being unethical if we compensate someone who removes predators who are killing our livestock and depriving us of our income,” he said. “I believe that’s an excess and I would appreciate an apology for implying this is either bounty hunting or unethical.”
An Idaho-based nonprofit called the Foundation for Wildlife Management runs a cost-payment program and testified in favor of expanding it to Montana. The organization pays successful wolf trappers up to $1,000 based on where the animal is harvested in that state.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks estimates about 1,200 wolves are in the state and that 400 or more are killed by hunting or trapping each year.
Both Brown and Fielder have brought bills aiming to reduce wolf populations this session, pointing to reduced hunter success in northwest Montana and the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission. State officials say they have not directly tied lower hunter elk harvest to predation and that big game populations also fluctuate for other reasons such as extreme winter weather.
Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.