Wolf trapping reimbursement bill passes Montana Legislature

Rep. Paul Fielder, R-Thompson Falls, applauded the bill. Wolf trapping is expensive and reduces the need for predator control by federal agents, he said.

“Trapping wolves is providing a service to the state of Montana,” he said. “Trappers provide a service.”

Rep. Marilyn Marler, D-Missoula, who said she hunts but does not trap, believed that arguing a reimbursement was not a bounty was a technicality and the bill sent the wrong message.

“The public is watching us, not everyone understands hunting and fishing and trapping,” she said. “Some people would like those activities to cease. So as people that partake in those, we have a high obligation to demonstrate ethical behavior all the time.”

Rep. Tom France, D-Missoula, pointed to other bills related to wolves and trapping and said the Legislature should wait to see their impact before passing more legislation.

Rep. John Fuller, R-Whitefish, accused the opposition of hyperbole in their characterization of the bill.