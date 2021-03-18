Wolf snaring, extended seasons, nears passage of Montana Legislature

Sen. Edie McClafferty, D-Butte, voiced opposition to the bill on the Senate floor.

“I find snares are very cruel and an inhumane way to hunt,” she told the Senate, adding that the bill was not based in science.

Sen. Pat Flowers, D-Belgrade, said he had once had a dog caught in a snare and had concerns that adding more snares to the landscape could result in more non-target animals being caught.

Fellow Democrat Tom Jacobson of Great Falls also spoke in opposition, saying that deciding allowable methods of hunting and trapping should be left to the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission rather than the Legislature.

Sen. Steve Heinbach, R-Wibaux, said the bill was easy to support with growing wolf populations in the state.

Sen. Bob Brown, R-Thompson Falls, also voiced support.

“I think it’s an easy vote and it’s one more tool we have to use,” he said.

The bill passed second reading on a vote of 28-22 with three Republicans voting against.