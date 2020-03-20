With less attention due to COVID-19, gov candidates report fundraising

“I am honored to continue to have the support of so many people as we work to win in November,” Williams said in an emailed statement. “As we move our events and interactions online, we look forward to continuing to talk to Montanans about the issues that they care about most, like education, prescription drug prices, and concerns about the corona pandemic.”

Cooney's campaign reported raising $245,000 in the first quarter of this year, bringing in nearly $700,000 so far. Cooney's campaign said his average donation was $37.

“I’m proud to be running a campaign fueled by Montanans all across the state. Together we're steadily building the strongest statewide campaign with the energy, momentum and support Democrats need to win the governor's office this November," Cooney said in an emailed statement.

Cooney ended this period with $200,000 cash on hand for the primary and $60,000 for the general. Williams reported $65,945 on hand for the primary and $190,350 for the general.

On the Republican side of the primary are U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, state Attorney General Tim Fox and state Sen. Al Olszewski.