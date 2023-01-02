With historic supermajority, MT's Legislature kicks off session

The power and meaning of an historic Republican supermajority in the Montana Legislature was on display right from the start as the 68th session kicked off Monday at the state Capitol in Helena.

In an early indication of a possible schism within the GOP, the House Rules Committee voted narrowly to give Democrats more leverage to work with Republicans to pass legislative priorities.

The result of an initial vote, which still needs to be confirmed by the full House, could grant some Republicans room to work across the aisle and may play a role in some of the major debates expected this session. That includes how to spend an estimated $2.4 billion surplus, ways to address major issues like affordable housing and the state's tax structure and intensely debated social issues.

Republicans hold 68 seats in the House, while Democrats have just 32. Under the proposed rule modifications, 55 of the 100 House members would be able to “blast” a bill from a committee to the full chamber for a vote. The current threshold is 60.

In previous sessions, blast motions on the floor have allowed minority Democrats to vote with members of the “Conservative Solutions Caucus” of the Republican Party to advance bipartisan priorities that would otherwise have failed to advance from a committee. That included in 2015 when the state first passed Medicaid expansion.

“Power should not be concentrated in the hands of a few, it should be concentrated within the body” of the full House, Rep. Ed Buttrey, R-Great Falls, told the committee. Buttrey proposed the amendment lowering the threshold for a blast motion.

“But I think there’s also a good argument to me made that we should respect the work of the committee and that bar should be a little higher than a simple majority (of 51 votes),” he added.

Several other Republicans objected to that approach, arguing instead that if the voters of Montana sent 68 Republicans to the House, then the GOP should govern with the full weight of that mandate.

“It looks to me like this motion, these motions, are nothing but an attempt to neuter the voices of the people of Montana that have sent conservative candidates to serve in the Legislature,” Rep. Jerry Schillinger, R-Circle, said.

The change passed 12-10, with five Republicans joining all seven Democrats on the committee to forward it to the full House. The modified House rules still need a majority vote of the full chamber to become effective. But the contentious issue provided some sparks during an otherwise ceremonial day as lawmakers officially convened for the biennial session.

The Montana Senate gaveled in with both the ceremony of welcoming new senators and messages from leadership that will set the tone for the next 90 days.

Senate President Jason Ellsworth of Hamilton offered thanks for mentors and family as he takes the body’s top post after winning reelection in November. Ellsworth will preside over a chamber where Republicans now outnumber Democrats 34-16, a pickup of three seats from the last session.

Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick of Great Falls will serve as majority leader. He touted the legislative actions of Republicans in 2021 on taxes, restricting public health measures during the pandemic, guns and abortion, as the GOP controlled both chambers and the governor’s office.

“Voters clearly approved of the work in the last election,” he said. “This last election cycle, the people of Montana elected Republicans to historic supermajorities in both chambers. Montanans made it clear, they like our conservative leadership, and they want us to continue to lead the state in a positive direction like we did last session.”

Leading Democrats will be Sen. Pat Flowers of Belgrade, who spelled out the pressures of extreme growth the state has faced in recent years. The Legislature should spend its time working on issues such as housing and childcare rather than “the cultural hubbub of the day,” he said.

“Our job over the next 90 days is to address these serious pressures that Montanans are experiencing,” he said. “Our task is to listen to stakeholders, to gain a full understanding of all these challenges and build consensus on effective solutions ensuring that we all get a fair shake.”

Rep. Matt Regier, a Kalispell Republican in his fourth term in the Montana House of Representatives, was officially elected speaker of the House on Monday.

In addressing the House, Regier said he did not want to see members shy away from debate, but urged civility and to “speak with class for the Montanans you represent.”

“That is the one job we were sent here to do, to speak for your 10,000-plus constituents,” Regier said. “But during our discussion ... I expect that each of you will make our debates civil and respectful. I asked two things of you as representatives: To abstain from making the debate personal and to abstain from taking the debate personally.”

Rep. Kim Abbott, the House minority leader, was cordial in congratulating GOP leadership, both of whom she has worked with in past sessions. But Abbott noted Democrats still represent over 300,000 Montanans, and the minority would not shrink further from debate despite their numbers.

"There's a lot of responsibility in having majorities in both chambers of the Legislature and the same party in the governor's office," Abbott said. "You have to govern, and where we disagree, and we think that your policies aren't meeting the needs of our constituents, we're gonna hold you accountable. We're going to do it respectfully as the speaker requested, but we're going to do it every day.”

In the minority, Democrats said they will work to oppose the proposed constitutional referendums from Republicans, nearly 50 of which have been proposed so far. Referendums would put changes to the document on the ballot for voters to decide in 2024.

“I think you will find Montana citizens here in force when those bills are heard,” Flowers said.

Signs of citizen involvement this session were already evident on the opening day, as people packed into the galleries of the state House and Senate as legislators were sworn in. The scene was much different from the 2021 session, which at the start was dramatically altered by the pandemic.

Gathering in the old Supreme Court chambers on the third floor, a group of people who intended to occupy space in the Capitol said their goal was to show a strong presence during the session.

Organizers, who included a couple Democrats who lost bids for legislative seats in the election, said that even though Republicans had a supermajority, they don't get to control the narrative. The group was mostly coordinated through social media posts to raise awareness of broad concerns they held about bills a GOP supermajority could pass.