With his sights now on Senate, Bullock still battling Trump

"Having Trump in your corner or being a unifier, that's going to be the true test in November," Rinfret said. "How does Steve Daines reconcile those two? He's going to have to demonstrate he is able to bring people together."

Until March, Bullock was adamantly rejecting a Senate run and a second term for Daines looked assured. Under pressure from Democratic party leaders including former President Barack Obama, Bullock, 54, threw his hat in the ring on March 9, sticking with the themes that drove his presidential bid: expanded health care access and a pledge to bring a Montana ethos of practical problem solving to Washington.

Within a week of his entering the Senate race, the arrival of the coronavirus upended the state and Bullock was in the limelight as he issued orders closing schools and restaurants followed by a general stay-at-home directive.

His quick response was credited with helping keep infection and death rates in Montana low. Daines said the low rates of sickness were welcome but the efforts to restart the economy have been too slow, including the opening of Montana's entrances to Yellowstone National Park two weeks after the park's Wyoming entrances opened.

"It was unfortunate that so many of our gateway communities missed the Memorial Day weekend," Daines said.