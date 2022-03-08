Williams sworn in as U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service director

Martha Williams, the former director of Montana’s state wildlife agency, was formally sworn in Tuesday as director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Williams had served as principal deputy director for more than a year when she was nominated last year to the service’s top post by President Joe Biden. The service, which is part of the Department of the Interior, manages a variety of fish and wildlife-related programs including endangered species management, fisheries, hatcheries, migratory birds, ecological services and federal wildlife refuges.

Williams saw generally broad support for her nomination, with the U.S. Senate passing it with a voice vote last month. Both of Montana's senators, Democrat Jon Tester and Republican Steve Daines, announced their support for Williams’ nomination ahead of her confirmation hearing in November.

Williams called her appointment an “incredible honor” in a statement Tuesday, reflecting on taking the role when “challenges and opportunities to maintain healthy ecosystems and wildlife have never been greater.”

“I look forward to continuing my life’s work of collaborating with local communities and stakeholders to tackle conservation efforts and the tough wildlife and resource management issues facing the country,” she said.

Williams served as director of Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks under former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock. She previously worked as an attorney for FWP from 1998 to 2011 and for two years as a solicitor at the Department of the Interior. She returned to Montana to teach at the Alexander Blewett III School of Law at the University of Montana. She was appointed to the FWP post in 2017.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0