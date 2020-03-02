Williams picks Eastern Montana farmer as running mate

At the announcement in the Capitol rotunda Monday, Williams highlighted Mattelin's agriculture credentials.

"Buzz helped open new markets for farmers to sell crops, and he fights to protect the land for generations to come," Williams said. "And he advocates for our agricultural economy in the face of developers and corporate interests."

Mattelin was appointed by former Democratic Gov. Brian Schweitzer, who has endorsed Williams, to the Montana Wheat and Barley Committee. He was re-appointed by Bullock. He has also sat on the U.S. Grains Council, Northern Crops Council and the Montana Environmental Quality Council. He was also on the Culbertson school board for six years and holds a seat on the Roosevelt County Conservation District Council.

Williams is a businesswoman who founded Williamsworks, which consults with some of the largest companies in the U.S. and world. She is also the daughter of Carol Williams, the first woman to hold the majority leadership position in the state Senate and founder of Carol’s List, which works to get Democratic women elected. And her father is Pat Williams, the longtime U.S. representative for Montana.