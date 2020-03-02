Williams picks Eastern Montana farmer as running mate

Democratic governor candidate Whitney Williams named a Roosevelt County farmer as her running mate Monday, with an eye of increasing the appeal of her campaign in the rural parts and eastern half of the state.
Milo "Buzz" Mattelin, 67, farms barley, of which he has a variety named after him, and other crops along the Missouri River outside Culbertson. He is the president of the National Barley Growers Association and last year was named 2019 Outstanding Ag Leader by Montana State University.
"After 43 years of running my own farm business and roughly 30 years of promoting agriculture and conservation in various roles and venues, I will take any opportunity to bring agricultural issues, our rural economy and the conservative folks living in eastern Montana to Helena. And I'm excited to do this alongside of Whitney Williams," Mattelin said Monday at the Capitol in Helena. " ... I bring with me my experience and passion for all the issues facing our state, but especially those issues of sustainable-production agriculture, conservation on working lands, ag research and, of course, barley."
Williams and Mattelin are running in the Democratic governor's race primary against Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney and his pick to share the ticket, state House Minority Leader Casey Schreiner, of Great Falls.
On the Republican side of the governor primary, state Attorney General Tim Fox is running with former state Rep. Jon Knokey, of Bozeman; U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte named his lieutenant governor pick as adjunct law professor Kristen Juras; and Kalispell state Sen. Al Olszewski is running with state Sen. Kenneth Bogner, of Miles City.
At the announcement in the Capitol rotunda Monday, Williams highlighted Mattelin's agriculture credentials.
"Buzz helped open new markets for farmers to sell crops, and he fights to protect the land for generations to come," Williams said. "And he advocates for our agricultural economy in the face of developers and corporate interests."
Mattelin was appointed by former Democratic Gov. Brian Schweitzer, who has endorsed Williams, to the Montana Wheat and Barley Committee. He was re-appointed by Bullock. He has also sat on the U.S. Grains Council, Northern Crops Council and the Montana Environmental Quality Council. He was also on the Culbertson school board for six years and holds a seat on the Roosevelt County Conservation District Council.
Williams is a businesswoman who founded Williamsworks, which consults with some of the largest companies in the U.S. and world. She is also the daughter of Carol Williams, the first woman to hold the majority leadership position in the state Senate and founder of Carol’s List, which works to get Democratic women elected. And her father is Pat Williams, the longtime U.S. representative for Montana.
While Williams was born and raised in Montana, much of her career has been outside the state until moving her life and business back to Missoula in 2017. That trajectory was reflected in her first campaign finance report, which boasted an impressive $439,000 over one quarter, though about three quarters of the overall haul came from out of state. While 60% of the overall donors were from Montana, most came from the western half of the state, something she acknowledged in a February interview wanting to change.
“We launched our 56-county tour last week, and we’re really focused on making sure we meet folks in small towns and rural communities across the state,” Williams said then. “We’ll see a dramatic difference in our next (finance) report because when folks meet this campaign, they invest, and we’re going to be doing a lot more community conversations and house parties and getting out knocking on doors and meeting people.”
Having an Eastern Montana farmer on the ticket is likely to help that effort.
“As I was thinking about who would make a good lieutenant governor, certainly the geography of having someone who brings this really important perspective from the eastern half of the state was central to my decision,” Williams said.
Mattelin said when he was first contacted by Williams in January, he wasn't all that excited about jumping into politics.
"When I was approached about joining Whitney Williams' ticket as an lieutenant governor, my first inclination is to avoid the nasty politics and just say I'm flattered but I'm not interested," Mattelin said. "But I like to sleep on important decisions, and 24 hours later, I decided."
Mattelin said he and Williams "bring different strengths to the ticket" and that he didn't see another candidate out there who spoke to the issues he thinks are most important in rural Montana.
He and his wife, Laurie, have two children and three grandchildren.