Williams nominated for director of U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

Martha Williams, the current principal deputy director for U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and former director of Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, was nominated Thursday by President Joe Biden to lead the federal agency.

Williams was appointed shortly after Biden’s inauguration to her deputy position before Thursday’s nomination to serve in the vacant director’s post. USFWS is part of the Department of the Interior under Secretary Deb Haaland. Williams will face a future confirmation vote in the Senate

While the service might be best known for its role managing species listed under the Endangered Species Act, it also oversees national and sometimes international conservation issues. Those include fisheries, hatcheries, migratory birds, ecological services and federal wildlife refuges.

In an interview after her appointment to deputy, Williams identified climate change as the most challenging issue she expects to tackle, but pointed out that many conservation issues are interwoven with other societal issues.