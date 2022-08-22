Williams, Haaland, highlight Montana projects

ANACONDA — Multiple projects connecting native fish habitat in the Upper Clark Fork River Basin are moving forward with work and funding from nonprofits, along with local, state and federal agencies.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Director Martha Williams, who formerly led the state’s fish and wildlife agency, toured fish passage project sites along Warm Springs Creek on Monday. The projects are recipients of funding through the trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed last year, with additional funding coming from the state including the Natural Resource Damage Program housed under the Department of Justice, and nonprofit dollars from Montana Trout Unlimited.

With a five-year timeframe for allocation, Williams said the service looked for projects with significant prior planning to fund the first year. The Upper Clark Fork area fit that description, with developed partnerships between government and nonprofits already doing extensive work. The Department of the Interior announced $230,000 awarded earlier this year.

“I think that Fish and Wildlife Service has wanted to take advantage of wanting to get the infrastructure money out the door and there were projects like this that have been developed through decades that were ready to go,” she said. “These are exactly the kinds of projects that we do want to highlight and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law was meant to focus on.”

Montana's delegation split along party lines when voting on the $1.2 trillion law. Democratic Sen. Jon Tester was among the lawmakers who crafted the legislation over several months and touted its importance, particularly in rural states like Montana. Republicans Sen. Steve Daines and Matt Rosendale both cited concerns over some of the funding priorities in casting their votes against.

The Silver Lake Water System located in Silver Bow County includes a series of dams, diversions, pipelines and pumps on Twin Lakes, Storm Lakes and Warm Spring Creek. The structures essentially isolated portions of the stream, meaning native fish such as westslope cutthroat and threatened bull trout cannot move between sections.

Funding will build infrastructure for fish passage for native fish. Fish screens will be used where staff with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks can move native fish stacked up against the screen for migration while continuing to isolate non-native fish such as brook trout. With about $2 million going to fish passage projects over the next four years, nearly 25 miles of new stream will open up to native species.

“The priority is to reconnect this system essentially and have it be functioning as a fishery that connects to the Clark Fork River,” said Casey Hackathorn, Upper Clark Fork Program Manager for Montana Trout Unlimited. “Fish and Wildlife Service is involved because at the headwaters of this system, it also happens to be critical bull trout habitat. It’s one of the last strongholds of bull trout in the Upper Clark Fork.”

Industrial pollution in the Upper Clark Fork is part of a state settlement with ARCO, a subsidiary of BP American. The NRDP works with settlement funds in the basin, but leveraging other money allows dollars to stretch, said Ray Vinkey, a biologist with the program.

“We view this as an opportunity to work with Butte-Silver Bow to improve their infrastructure while at the same time protecting fish,” he said.

The bull trout appear ready too. Although they have been cut off from migration for decades, the fish still stack up at the blockages, ready to head upstream.

“When you give nature the chance it does have this remarkable ability to heal itself,” Williams said. “So when you give bull trout the chance to migrate and connect you’re seeing them do it.”

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Williams also toured the new Lost Trail Conservation Area northwest of Kalispell on Saturday.

The 38,052-acre forest straddling Flathead and Lincoln counties uses a combination of conservation easements and donations to increase public access for recreation, hunting and timber harvest. It connects habitat with the 7,956-acre Lost Trail National Wildlife Refuge and the nearby 142,200-acre Thompson-Fisher Conservation Easement. About 30,000 acres of private ranches and small private holdings are also mixed in.

Linking the undeveloped lands should help preserve habitat for grizzly bears and Canada lynx traveling between refuges in the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem and the Cabinet-Yaak Ecosystem of northwest Montana. It is also a popular elk-hunting area. Combined with previous land-protection moves, about 300,000 acres of protected wildlife corridors would help animals move between Glacier National Park and parts of Flathead and Kootenai national forests.

Funding for the conservation easements came through the Great American Outdoors Act and the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

“This project represents all the best aspects of conservation in Montana: sustainable timber management, protection of wildlife, and preserving access to these lands into the future,” said Malcolm Carson, general counsel for Trust For Public Lands, which helped coordinate the conservation project. “For decades Montanans' access to some of our most treasured land has been guaranteed through little more than a handshake, but at a time when Montana is seeing break-neck growth, TPL and our partners are doing everything we can to keep Montana, Montana — and protect access to our favorite hunting spots, hiking trails or secret fishing holes.”

TPL is in negotiations to acquire more than 100,000 acres of former Plum Creek Timber Co. land owned by private timber managers around the chain of McGregor, Thompson, Crystal and Loon lakes.