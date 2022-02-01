Wildlife commissioners meet Friday to finalize elk, other hunting regulations

Wildlife officials will recommend several changes to draft elk hunting regulations when the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission meets Friday, including not moving forward with a statewide cow elk license.

The commission put forward hunting season proposals to the public during its December meeting. Following a 30-day public comment period, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks released the recommendations its staff will make to commissioners Friday when the panel is expected to adopt regulations for the next two years.

The agency is recommending the commission table a proposal for an over-the-counter antlerless elk license for use in any hunting district more than 200% above desired population objectives.

When looking at the proposal, FWP identified some hunting districts such as Hunting District 260, an archery-only area covering parts of the Bitterroot and Clark Fork river valleys, where an unlimited number of cow hunters could create issues. Game Management Bureau Chief Brian Wakeling said the agency is endorsing unlimited regional cow licenses for Regions 4 and 5 — areas where elk populations have surged with often limited access for hunters.

“It’s the same approach but we’re asking the commission to consider these on a more regional basis,” he said.

The hunting season setting process, which takes place every two years, has drawn significant public interest that officials have called a “firestorm.” Commissioners and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks leadership have advanced major changes to hunting regulations including consolidating some districts and reducing the types of licenses and permits with a goal of simplification.

The atmosphere around the December meeting was highly charged after FWP Director Hank Worsech released proposals for multiple central and eastern hunting districts that would have allowed hunting of bull elk on private land with a general license while public land hunters would remain in a limited draw. That sparked an onslaught of criticism from much of Montana’s hunting community.

During a work session the day before the meeting, the commission and FWP officials scrapped the proposals, instead moving forward with increases to overall permit numbers for bull elk. Those recommendations remain.

The recommendations also call for “unbundling” multiple central and eastern hunting districts currently under a “900” archery license. The licenses were put in place with the goal of limiting crowding primarily on private lands, but numbers of elk have grown significantly. Drawing the license allowed an archer to hunt any of more than a dozen districts.

Under the proposal, the districts will move to either a general license or an unlimited archery permit, available first or second choice on the application. What that allows is for a hunter to apply for a lottery rifle permit and if unsuccessful, be guaranteed to draw the archery permit.

Wakeling noted that the districts are still well above objectives and said that a separate recommendation may limit hunter participation. That new provision would restrict a hunter that draws a special permit including an unlimited one from hunting a bull elk in any other hunting district.

Even with some of the more controversial proposals absent, FWP continued to see public comment flood in. The agency also held meetings across the state in recent weeks where hunters and others heard proposals and asked questions.

A review of the comments shows many who weighed in continue to express concerns at both specific proposals as well as criticism of the overall process or direction they see regulations leading. A number of commenters said they believed the proposed regulations favored outfitters or landowners over opportunities for the general public — a prevalent theme during the December meeting.

The proposals have seen some support as well, with some supporters saying the status quo is not working and the proposals offer landowners more incentive to work with FWP rather than taking a perceived adversarial approach.

The commission will also take up final hunting regulations for other species, including upland bird, deer, antelope, turkey and mountain lion.

The full proposals are available at www.fwp.mt.gov.

Fish and Wildlife Commission meeting The commission meeting will be held at 8:30 a.m. Friday in person at the State Capitol in room 317 and virtually via Zoom.. To sign up to comment on Zoom go to www.fwp.mt.gov. Registration is due by noon on Feb. 3.

Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.

