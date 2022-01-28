Wildlife commission to end southwest Montana wolf hunt as pre-season target nears

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission on Friday voted to halt wolf hunting and trapping in southwest Montana once a handful more wolves are killed in the region, but stopped short of immediately ending the wolf season in two districts bordering Yellowstone National Park.

The commission voted unanimously to end the season in southwest Montana’s Region 3 when 82 wolves are taken by hunters or trappers. As of Friday, 76 wolves had been killed in the region.

The commission took 30 minutes of public comment, which focused primarily on hunting wolves in districts 313 and 316 along Yellowstone’s northern border. The districts were previously managed under low quotas to limit take of wolves important for the park’s tourism industry. So far, 18 of the 76 wolves killed have been from those units compared to two last year, which has triggered an outcry among tourism businesses and wildlife advocates.

“These are the most viewable wolves in the Lower 48, if not the world,” Cara McGary, owner of In Our Nature Guiding Services and part of a business coalition pressing the state to stop the hunt, told the commission. “Their economic value cannot be overestimated. Thirty percent of these northern range wolves are now gone, the Phantom Lake Pack has been eliminated. How would you expect any business person to respond to such a loss of essential supply, and what’s the justification for this damage?”

Commenters both from and outside Montana repeatedly spoke to the economic and ecological value of wolves in encouraging the commission to reinstate the quotas.

“The damage you are doing on wolves, this has got to stop,” said March Cooke with the advocacy group Wolves of the Rockies.

National Park Service officials also recently asked Montana to cease hunting along the border. The state declined, with Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte telling Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly in a letter that once a wolf exits the park and enters Montana it may be killed under state rules.

New laws passed by the Republican-dominated Legislature and signed by Gianforte aim to reduce wolf numbers, including one law that orders state wildlife managers to do so. The moves were endorsed by some hunting groups as well as livestock interests.

In August, the governor-appointed commission passed regulations for the state’s wolf hunting and trapping seasons. Among the provisions are requirements for the commission to meet and reconsider the season should 450 wolves be killed statewide, or regional numbers including 82 wolves Region 3. It is first time the commission has met under the new rules.

Statewide, 184 wolves have been killed, which remains on par with previous seasons. More than 1,000 wolves are estimated to occupy the state.

“If I understand the statutory charge for the commission, we have a statutory obligation to actually reduce the wolf population as a result of the specific language,” Commissioner Patrick Tabor of Whitefish said.

In part in response to the new laws, the commission adopted regulations allowing bait to be used for hunting wolves, allowing snares for trappers and increasing the number of wolves that can be killed by an individual. The commission at that time also chose to drop the quotas near Yellowstone and another quota district near Glacier National Park.

The 18 wolves from Montana and an additional five from Wyoming and Idaho mark the highest number killed near the park since delisting more than a decade ago. Numbers do fluctuate from year to year with the Yellowstone population, which was at 92 as of Thursday, a park spokesperson said. That falls within the 83-108 generally observed in the entirety of the 2.2 million acre park during annual counts at the end of December.

Commissioners Patrick Byorth of Bozeman and KC Walsh of White Sulphur Springs attempted to immediately end wolf hunting and trapping in districts 313 and 316, meaning the remaining wolves would have to come from other districts in the region. Tabor objected to that motion before the commission moved to close the region once the 82-wolf target is met.

Changes to laws in Montana and neighboring Idaho brought a petition among environmental groups to review the status of wolves under the Endangered Species Act. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is currently conducting a year-long review to determine if protections are warranted.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.

