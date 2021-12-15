Wildlife commission proposes extending pheasant season by a month

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission on Tuesday is asking the public if hunting seasons for pheasants, partridge, mountain and sharp-tailed grouse should be extended by a month.

The proposal is part of the commission’s adoption of dates for the 2022 and 2023 hunting seasons. FWP proposed maintaining the current dates for upland birds that currently end on Jan. 1. But wildlife managers noted that they had received a request to extend the season for pheasants until Jan. 31.

“Are there any biological concerns?” Commissioner Pat Tabor of Whitefish asked about the request.

Ken McDonald, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Wildlife Division administrator, replied that extending dates would not present a biological concern, but the agency still recommended against it. The reason, he said, was concern for landowners continuing to field requests for access for an additional month.

Tabor suggested that other upland bird species could be included, including mountain grouse that are generally hunted on public lands. Commissioners indicated they wanted public feedback on the proposals, which intentionally excludes sage grouse.

Under the proposal, pheasant season would run from the Saturday of Columbus Day weekend until Jan. 31. Mountain and sharp-tailed grouse and partridge would run from Sept. 1 until Jan. 31.

The proposal now moves to a 30-day public comment period before final commission action in February.

For more information, go to fwp.mt.gov.

Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.

