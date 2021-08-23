Wildlife commission OKs pheasant stocking for youth hunt

Both the legislation and the program before the commission process saw pushback due to low survivability of pen-raised pheasants, high per-bird cost of the program and questioning whether the money would be better spent on habitat. Some critics have also decried the state moving into “put-and-take” style hunting.

Montana once raised pheasants in state run facilities but abandoned that program in 1982 to focus funding on habitat for wild birds. Some privately-raised birds continued to be released on private shooting preserves and onto private land through a lightly-used state grant program.

The new stocking program is not an effort to increase wild bird populations, but purely to bolster numbers on wildlife management areas for the youth and subsequent general pheasant seasons.

Commissioner Patrick Byorth of Bozeman, the only remaining appointee of former Gov. Steve Bullock, was the lone commissioner to comment ahead of Friday’s final vote. He recalled learning to hunt with a .410 shotgun, struggling at first but working hard to become proficient. He cautioned that stocking pheasants for hunting seemed to be part of a movement in modern hunting that emphasizes success over sound wildlife management.

“Nobody said hunting is supposed to be easy,” he said, before casting the sole vote against the measure.