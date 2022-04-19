Wildlife commission makes major changes to mountain lion hunting

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission on Tuesday adopted significant changes to hunting mountain lions, with a new system of limited and unlimited permits.

Depending on the area, mountain lions have been hunted either by special permit or on a general license. Tuesday’s vote eliminates general licenses in favor of a system of limited permits, good for a particular hunting district called a “lion management unit,” or an unlimited permit, valid for a unit, group of units or entire region.

The goal of the new season structure is increasing hunter opportunity but also eliminating hound hunters from “chasing” open units, which has created conflicts between local hunters and outsiders, according to Commissioner Pat Tabor of Whitefish, who first proposed the changes.

“This is a social management,” he said in support, noting that Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has said it believes it can biologically manage mountain lions under the new system.

Under current regulations, northwest Montana’s Region 1 is under a strict special permit system; west-central’s Region 2 uses a combination of limited permits for the first portion of the season before opening to general license holders during the latter portion; and the remainder of the state fell under general licenses with quotas or sub-quotas for a particular sex.

The special permits and limitations on nonresident houndsmen were adopted by a previous commission to alleviate concerns over competition and illegal outfitting. In places like Region 1 with significant public lands and roads for driving to cut tracks, quotas often closed quickly and were overrun due to a “chase” mentality that diminished the quality of hunting.

Supporters of the permits in place before Tuesday's vote testified that it cleaned up much of the issues from the past. Opponents, however, believe it has focused hunting too heavily on trophy toms and all permittees do not fill their tags, meaning more predators on the landscape in areas of concern for deer, elk and bighorn sheep.

Under the system adopted Tuesday, a unit with a quota of more than six lions will be split between limited or unlimited permits. Units with a quota of six or fewer will be hunted entirely on unlimited permits. Limited permits may be 10-30% of the unlimited quota.

The changes mean that in split units when lion season opens for the winter, limited and unlimited permit holders may hunt the same areas but once the unlimited quota is filled, only the limited permit holders may continue to hunt for lions.

FWP has listed its proposals for each management unit at www.fwp.mt.gov. The commission is expected to take up quotas for the next permits at its June meeting.

Under amendments brought by Commissioner Brian Cebull of Billings, hunters unsuccessful in the limited-permit lottery may then purchase an unlimited permit. Four units where hunters have historically not filled quotas, 170, 299, 305 and 309, will also be open to anyone in the state with a permit.

Tuesday’s hearing grew testy at times as supporters and opponents, including some commissioners, debated the proposals compared to permit and license structures currently in place.

Commissioner Patrick Byorth of Bozeman, the lone remaining appointee of former Gov. Steve Bullock, criticized the plan. The current systems, at least in Region 3, seem to be working, he said, and he was “tired of being surprised” by last-minute changes such as opening up units 305 and 309.

“To throw a new quirk or twist at it, and another more complicated (system), I’m concerned we’re fixing something that ain’t broke,” he said.

Tabor fired back, saying “the drama is less appreciated” and that the changes had been vetted. He suggested Byorth’s consternation was politically motivated.

“It’s really not that complicated,” Tabor said. “… It brings uniformity across the state of Montana, it doesn’t favor one group, it’s not an outfitter bill or other crap I’ve seen in the (public comment) letters.”

Tabor also pointed out that the changes only restrict where a lion could be killed, but does not stop hound hunters from chasing cats in any open unit and then releasing them.

“They only get to kill one lion but they get to chase anywhere in the state, and I want to make sure that’s really, really clear,” he said.

Public comment was split on the changes as well.

Mac Minard with the Montana Outfitters and Guides Association said that due to a “use-it-or-lose-it” system for outfitting on federal lands, previous restrictions have meant “the capacity for this industry to operate has been dramatically diminished.”

Scott Cargill, an outfitter from Whitehall, said he was initially against the changes but had changed his mind as he learned more. With Montana’s rapid population growth and increasing interest in hunting mountain lions, the changes may “curtail quota chasing,” he said.

Rod Bullis with Helena Hunters and Anglers challenged Tabor’s characterization of public comments, saying he participated in development of special lion permits and the changes will open the door to nonresident hunters and potential quota overruns like it in the past.

“It’s going to be right on you,” he said to the commission if such issues reemerge.

Justin Duffy, a houndsman from Livingston, said he often travels to open units to hunt and questioned where the policy direction would stop, asking if elk hunters could be restricted to regions next.

The changes passed with only Byorth in dissent.

Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.