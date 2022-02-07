 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wildlife commission keeps Jan. 1 end to pheasant season

Ringneck pheasant

A ringneck pheasant sits on a rock.

 Photo courtesy Olli Jalonen

Montana wildlife managers are sticking with the current end date for hunting several upland bird species.

In December the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission proposed extending the season by a month for pheasants, sharp-tailed grouse, partridge and mountain grouse from the current end date of Jan. 1 to Jan. 31.

Officials with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks told the commission extending seasons was not likely to present a biological concern, but that the current season lengths limit pressure on landowners from hunters seeking access.

Public comment opposed the idea and the commission voted to continue with the current seasons with little discussion during last Friday’s meeting. Pheasant season will run from the Saturday of Columbus Day weekend until Jan. 1. Mountain and sharp-tailed grouse and partridge will run from Sept. 1 until Jan. 1.

“We saw pretty much all of the comment against this move and so I think that’s what the commission recognized with the decision,” said Greg Lemon, FWP spokesman.

Montana State News Bureau

Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.

