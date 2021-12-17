Wildlife commission considering changes to mountain lion hunting

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission is considering changes to mountain lion hunting in the state as wildlife managers convene a new regional working group to make recommendations on management of the cats.

Montana’s winter mountain lion seasons using hounds are currently under three structures. In much of the northwest’s Region 1, hunters must hold a limited-entry permit. Starting in 2020, permits were offered separately for male and female lions with some leftover female licenses sold on surplus. Much of west-central Montana’s Region 2 uses a hybrid system with limited permits and sex-based quotas. A limited permit allows a hunter to take a mountain lion from Dec. 1-Feb. 1 with quota restrictions; for example if a female sub-quota is hit only males could be taken. After Feb. 1, any lion hunter may take a lion until quotas are filled. The rest of the state is under a regular quota system with general licenses.

Hunting mountain lions in Region 1 has a tumultuous history that pushed wildlife managers to institute limited permits roughly 15 years ago. Due to prevalent road systems and typically good snow allowing hound hunters to cut tracks, quotas were often quickly filled. Reports also include non-residents coming into Montana and some illegal outfitting, creating conflicts and a competitive mentality to take a lion before the quota closed.

A variety of limited-permit structures have been tried over the years with various sub-quotas for males and females. In 2020 permits were split between males and females, which resulted in the highest female and lowest male harvest in more than a decade.

FWP recommended maintaining the season structure for Region 1 citing the split permits only being in place for a year. Much like other wildlife, population trends are highly tied to the number of females taken by hunters.

But Commissioner Pat Tabor of Whitefish described the limited permits as primarily managing the social side of hunting, and moved forward two options for public comment before the commission makes a final proposal on mountain lion seasons in February. The options eliminate a straight limited-permit system and ask for comment on either hybrid seasons or general license quota hunts.

The public is not necessarily limited to commenting on only those proposals, for example advocating for keeping the current system, although the proposal are aimed at steering the comment in those directions.

Tabor noted that much of the hunting of mountain lions takes place of public lands and felt hunting opportunity should not favor one group over another.

“There were bad actors in the outfitting field, no question,” he said. “There were bad actors on the nonresident hound handlers and people that flooded in, no question. And there was that chase mentality and a lack of ethics. Those things all existed and I’m here to tell you I remember that. But that was then and this is now and now we’re looking at opportunity.”

Commissioner Patrick Byorth of Bozeman, the lone remaining commissioner appointed by former Gov. Steve Bullock, felt the straight permit system should be included. It was recommended by FWP and is what the public has been looking at for several months, he said.

“I think the motion being larded up with additional options at this point won’t create the same amount of emotion (as elk regulations) but it should create enough disturbance that we should be considering not only two options, we should be considering a third option which is just to stick with what the master list said that people have vetted since August,” he said.

As part of Montana’s strategy to manage mountain lions the state has started convening regional working groups. As biologists learn more about lions they’re looking at “eco-regions,” meaning large blocks of similar habitat, and how the cats operate across the landscape.

FWP Wildlife Division administrator Ken McDonald said in an interview that the first working group focused on northwest Montana has been appointed. The region’s habitat is defined by dense forests and a closed forest canopy. The group, made up of lion and other big game hunters and others, will help make recommendations to the public on the trajectory of lion populations, which will help biologists and the commission set quotas based on trying to grown, shrink or maintain lion numbers, he said.

For more information and to comment on mountain lion and other hunting seasons, go to https://fwp.mt.gov/regproposals.

Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.