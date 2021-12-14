Wildlife commission advances tentative elk hunting regulations; limited permit proposal dropped

Following the withdrawal of a controversial proposal dealing with limited-entry elk permits, the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission on Tuesday advanced tentative regulations for the 2022 and 2023 hunting seasons.

The commission voted unanimously to send the proposed regulations out for a 30-day public comment period before taking them up again for a final vote in February. The proposals call for more than 200 changes to current regulations aimed in part at simplification, including combining or shifting some district boundaries, revising some permits and licenses and adjusting quotas.

The tentative proposals adopted include some statewide changes, including restricting a hunter awarded a limited bull permit to hunting in that district, eliminating all limited permits for cow elk in favor of extra licenses, and an over-the-counter cow elk license that could be used on private land in any district more than two times population objectives.

While the topic of elk management is often a complex and charged issue, Tuesday’s meeting was shaping up to be particularly contentious due to a proposal to revise regulations in multiple districts currently under limited-entry permits for hunting bull elk. Last week, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks proposed that hunting districts 411, 417, 426, 535 (newly proposed for 2022), 590, 702, 704 and 705 drop limited permits for hunting bull elk on private land in favor of a general license. Hunting on public land would remain under a permitted system with the number of permits offered cut in half.

Permits may be instituted for various management reasons, such as areas where elk are highly visible to hunters, but are typically associated with growing older and larger bulls. Hunters vying for some coveted permits may accumulate bonus points for years in an attempt to draw.

Hunter access to private lands in the districts is limited and FWP has struggled to manage surging elk numbers with the districts all at 200% or more of population objectives. The objectives, based in part on landowner tolerance, are legally required population targets that Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks must manage to.

When it comes to managing an overabundance of elk, biologists typically look to remove more females from herds in order to drive numbers down. All the districts already have very liberal opportunities for cow elk, including extra licenses and extended seasons. Still, populations have continued to remain high.

FWP’s proposals drew sweeping opposition from many hunters and advocacy groups who believed they unfairly favored landowners and outfitters. Rather than helping address issues such as too many elk or distribution of animals, improving public access and game damage to private lands, the proposal could exacerbate those issues, opponents argued.

Supporters of the proposal contended the limited permit approach has failed to maintain elk numbers at objectives and not helped the public gain additional access. In the meantime, landowners are suffering.

The department and commissioners reported communications numbering in the thousands with many hunters concerned the proposals moved the public’s wildlife towards privatization. On Monday afternoon during a work session between staff and the commission, the decision was made to pull back the proposals in those eight districts. Instead, archery hunting would move to either a general license or unlimited permit. Quotas for rifle permits would be increased by 50%.

Tuesday’s hearing at the Capitol was packed with many that came to testify waiting outside the room.

Before the commission took up elk regulations, FWP Director Hank Worsech talked about what led to the original proposals. What has been tried for years is not working, he said, and to continue without attempting something new would be the definition of insanity. The proposals for the eight districts were based on what is biologically defensible, he continued, acknowledging the “firestorm” they created, and saying he took full responsibility. Still, Worsech felt the issues sparked some dialogue and expressed hope that with FWP’s announcement of a new 17-member elk and access working group, it could catalyze new ideas for legislation and regulation.

“I want to bring people together that disagree but that come up with some solutions,” he said.

The debate over how wildlife should be managed in Montana is often a delicate balance between publicly owned wildlife and impacts to private land and private property rights. Under the previous 16 years of a Democratic governor, some Republicans and landowner groups accused FWP of attempting to force access through restrictive regulations. Gov. Greg Gianforte during his unsuccessful first run said during the campaign he believed the wildlife agency was “at war with landowners.”

Worsech has said one of his priorities is improving the agency’s relationship with landowners and believes a more incentive-based approach could breed more success in obtaining access. Some of those efforts including expanded funding to access programs have received nearly universal praise. Other proposals such as an unsuccessful piece of FWP-backed legislation that would have granted landowners sponsorship of some nonresident licenses drew similar opposition to the limited-permit proposals.

The announcement Tuesday that the proposals for the eight districts were off the table appeared to quell some of the antagonism that had spilled out onto social media after Worsech announced them last week.

Thomas Baumeister with Backcountry Hunters and Anglers praised the commission, which pushed for the limited-permit proposal to be dropped, saying it restored some confidence in the system.

“You have exhibited real leadership over the last 24 hours,” he said.

The plan drew applause from Chuck Denowh with United Property Owners of Montana, an organization that has pushed to remove limited permits.

“It’s very encouraging to see the department focus on addressing the core problem,” he said. “There’s a clear causation between districts having limited permits and being over objective.”

The surviving proposals, however, saw their share of opposition Tuesday. That included continued concerns that regulations were inequitable, that biology played too small a role in decision-making, and that the agency was not focusing enough on generating more public access. Expanded archery hunting and increasing quotas could lead to more crowding, some testified. A number of commenters also took issue with continuation of controversial shoulder seasons, which extend into February in many over-objective districts.

There does appear to be some appetite for collaboration and pushing ideas or alternatives for this and future regulation cycles and legislative sessions. Several commenters testified in favor of pushing for a collaborative approach proposed for the working group. And a number of Montana-based groups announced a collaboration this week and statewide tour to draft a “citizens’ elk proposal.

In an interview Monday, Speaker of the House Wylie Galt, a Republican from Martinsdale, said he had been in talks with Sen. Tom Jacobsen, a Democrat from Great Falls, to try to bring groups on all sides of the elk issue to the table. Galt, whose family is a large landowner in central Montana, carried the bill to grant landowners nonresident licenses in the session. Although it was unsuccessful, said he hoped it could spark more dialogue between the sides, and endorses the idea of pushing more incentives to landowners for access.

To read the full tentative regulation package passed Tuesday, go to www.fwp.mt.gov. FWP will also be holding public meetings on the regulations proposals, but dates have not yet been announced.

Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.