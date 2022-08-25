Wildlife commission adopts new wolf hunting, trapping regulations

Following a lively meeting Thursday at the state Capitol, the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission adopted regulations for wolf hunting and trapping for the upcoming season, including establishment of a six-wolf quota in an area just north of Yellowstone National Park.

The commission largely adopted recommendations from Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and kept many elements from the previous regulations. Changes adopted for this year include a combined wolf and furbearer regulation book, shifting the state’s 18 wolf management units to seven regional trapping units, and adopting hard quotas for regions and statewide. Perhaps the biggest change comes with the re-establishment of a quota for the area near Yellowstone.

The commission considers wolf trapping and hunting regulations annually, and while the topics tend to draw passionate debate, this year’s meeting drew extra attention following a controversial decision last year to lift quotas in districts 313 and 316 north of Yellowstone. The districts previously had quotas as low as two due to wildlife tourism in the area, but with no quota, 21 wolves including some associated with long-term Park Service research were killed.

The last season was also the first after a slate of trapping and wolf related legislation was signed into law. Among those was a bill directing state wildlife managers to reduce Montana’s wolf population. That in turn led to regulations including snaring of wolves, higher individual limits and use of bait to hunt wolves. It also drew condemnation from some wildlife advocates that are pushing for the federal government to re-list wolves under the Endangered Species Act.

Members of the public were limited to one minute each, as nearly 100 commenters spent more than two hours advocating their stance on wolves. The majority in attendance and online favored more restrictions to or elimination of wolf trapping and hunting, focusing heavily on the hunt near Yellowstone and requesting no or lower hunting quotas in the area outside Gardiner.

“What’s happened in Montana the last two years has become an international outrage,” Kim Bean with the group Wolves of the Rockies, told the commission.

Several wildlife tourism business owners or guides from the Gardiner area also testified. The loss of wolves for tourists to view coupled with flooding earlier this year hit the town particularly hard, they said.

“We’re all aligned with low wolf quotas around Yellowstone,” said Nathan Varley, owner of Yellowstone Wolf Tracker.

FWP estimates about 1,100 wolves occupy the state and the number has remained relatively stable for about a decade. Thursday’s adopted regulations would allow 456 wolves to be killed in the upcoming season — a number FWP Wildlife Management Bureau Chief Brian Wakeling said would meet the legislative directive to reduce populations.

The regulations include a combining of districts 313 and 316 with the six-wolf quota. A statewide quota of 450 wolves is on top of individual quotas for each region, based on the estimated populations. For example Region 1 in northwest Montana with the highest population would close if 195 wolves are killed.

Hunters and trappers have never approached 450 wolves in previous seasons, with the record of about 330 two seasons ago. That does not include wolves removed by federal wildlife officials to protect livestock. Advocates for more intense wolf hunting say reduced populations will help reduce predation on big game herds and lessen impacts to livestock producers. And some commenters pushed back against restoring quotas, saying elk numbers that once migrated from the park have dropped considerably.

Several trappers advocated for changes to regulations, specifically to split regulations for lethal snares versus foot-hold traps. The commission adopted a “floating” starting data for wolf trapping season, with the season opening once biologists are confident federally protected grizzly bears are hibernating. That actually led to a later starting date last year than previous seasons in areas with grizzlies. But if those were split, trappers believed foothold traps could be placed out earlier.

“It’s two different tools for trapping and it should be treated as such,” said Paul Antczak, a trapper from northwest Montana.

The commission also decided against allowing snares on public lands in recovery zones for Canada lynx.

Rep. Paul Fielder, R-Thompson Falls, who brought some of the wolf and trapping bills, testified that restrictions on use of snares and the floating start date went against the Legislature.

“That’s not the intent of the legislation when it was brought,” he said, pointing to language stating more aggressive regulations be used in areas of higher wolf populations.

Several commenters challenged FWP’s methodology for counting wolves. The agency uses modeling in part based on surveys of deer and elk hunters, and opponents have raised questions about its accuracy.

“As commissioners, it’s your responsibility to request and rely on accurate information,” said Bonnie Rice with the Sierra Club.

Other criticized the move to eliminate wolf management units in favor of regions.

The most heated moment of Thursday’s hearing occurred when Doug Smith, Park Service biologist and longtime leader for the Wolf Restoration Project in Yellowstone, was asked to stop his testimony after one minute during public comment. That drew jeers from many in the crowd, but commission Chair Lesley Robinson ruled he was restricted to the same limit as other commenters.

Smith was later brought back to the podium during a commission question and answer session. Smith said he had spoken to FWP and commissioners and appreciated the responsiveness to his agency's concerns. The last season was not a compromise between the sometimes competing management goals of the park service and the state, he said.

The service requested in public comment a quota of six wolves for the area north of the park – an amendment the commission adopted rather than the agency’s 10-wolf recommendation.

“Six was the number we asked for and we appreciate it because it’s very important,” Smith said.

Commissioner Pat Tabor who brought the quota reduction said he found public testimony as well as literature from Yellowstone compelling, including that the hunt had resulted in the elimination of one highly viewed wolf pack.

“That compelled me to say that there is a compromise here,” he said. “… I believe this is striking a balance.”