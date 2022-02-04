Wildlife commission adopts elk regulation changes

Elk regulations for the next two years are set following a marathon meeting of the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission on Friday that saw commissioners navigate widespread confusion and temper several controversial proposals.

Friday’s vote was the culmination of a months-long process to update hunting regulations for 2022 and 2023. This year’s process took on a different look as Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Director Hank Worsech pushed a simplification effort to revise regulations by combining some hunting districts and reducing the types of hunting tags.

Worsech said he wanted to “move the needle” on surging elk numbers in parts of the state by exploring ways to liberalize regulations. But an early proposal for several districts to allow general license hunting on private lands while public land hunters would continue to be limited drew what officials have called a “firestorm” of public opposition, and that proposal was pulled. Instead, a proposal moved forward to increase permit numbers by 50% in those districts — several of those increases were dropped Friday.

The commission on Friday voted to make multiple changes to recommendations made by FWP, including reducing suggested quota increases for bull elk rifle permits back closer to the status quo.

Most notably, the commission voted to adopt limited permits for multiple hunting districts in central and eastern Montana. The agency proposed “unbundling” those districts previously hunted under a multi-district limited permit for bull elk and moving to unlimited permits. But following objections from hunters the commission adopted individual quotas for the hunting districts.

“I think we’re interested, and I’m interested as a new commissioner with a year under my belt, to make changes that obviously increase opportunities for resident hunters, increase opportunities for nonresidents, increase opportunities for outfitters, increase opportunities for landowners,” said Commissioner Brian Cebull of Billings as he explained his reasoning for moving more modest changes. Cebull said he remains interested in more expansive changes in the future.

License or permit

Hunting elk in Montana first means obtaining the proper license and, in some cases, a permit. Residents may purchase a general license over the counter. Nonresidents must typically draw one of the 17,000 licenses offered by the state or obtain one through another program, such as one set up for non-resident college students.

Many districts allow hunting on a general license but others opt for limiting hunters via a limited permit. For districts that require a permit, hunters must apply and then hope to draw in a separate lottery. Nonresidents are limited to 10% of the total permit allocation.

The “900-20” archery permit was previously adopted to address crowding across a swath of central and eastern Montana. Drawing the permit allowed a successful applicant to archery hunt in more than 20 districts. While the success of those permits has been debated, archers still often congregated in certain areas, particularly where reports of large bull elk drew them in.

During the season-setting process, support grew to “unbundle” those districts and manage each individually. That was coupled with a regulation also adopted Friday that restricts hunters who draw a permit to only hunting for bull elk in that hunting district. The commission did exempt the permit in Hunting District 270 in the Bitterroot from that provision.

Changes This year's biennial season-setting process brought extensive changes to Montana elk hunting regulations that are too numerous to list in full. Hunters will see a major difference with limited bull elk permits in that they will be limited to only hunting that district. The exception is the limited permit for Hunting District 270 in which permit holders may still hunting other open districts in the state. On Friday the commission made the following changes: Archery districts formerly under the 900-20 archery permit: HD 411/412-quota of 1,000 and first choice only

HD 417/426-quota of 300 and first choice only

HD 447-quota of 400 and first choice only

HD 502/535/555/590 and portion of 701-quota 1,800 and first choice only

HD 702/704/705- quota 1,000 and first choice only Changes to rifle permits proposed for 50% increase: HD 411-quota 350 and first choice only

HD 417-quota 225 and first choice only

HD 426-quota 60 and first choice only

Limited or unlimited permits

While some of the former 900-20 districts went to archery hunting on a general license, FWP proposed moving several districts to unlimited permits, meaning simply applying would guarantee a tag and nonresidents would not be capped at 10% of the total, although they would still need to draw the general license.

The unlimited permits continued to see a great deal of opposition, as well as some support.

Opponents brought concerns that unlimited permits would result in more crowding and also incentivize large landowners and outfitters to limit public access.

“We were listened to and it’s reflected here,” said Rod Bullis with Helena Hunters and Anglers in support of Friday’s commission changes.

Supporters of unlimited permits pointed to surging elk numbers that have far exceeded legally mandated population objectives, saying limited permits have contributed to the problem and that landowners are suffering due to failed management policies.

“The department presented a plan that at least tries to address the problem,” said Charles Denowh with the landowner group United Property Owners of Montana. “What the commission is doing today is a step backwards, in bringing back limited permits, he said.

The public process

Commissioners have continually remarked at the sheer volume of contacts via email, phone calls and social media over the last few months.

“Just an incredible amount, and I think just the idea that we had so much public comment is fantastic, it means the process is working,” Cebull said.

While the season-setting process has drawn significant public interest, the sausage-making of biologist and FWP leadership recommendations, commission proposals and multiple revisions has also led to considerable confusion. The complexity of some of Friday’s motions and amendments drew even more confusion from hunters and interest groups with several, including groups that are often at odds, asking the commission to drop all the proposals and revert to 2020-2021 regulations.

“I don’t know what I’m commenting on right now,” said John Sullivan with Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, before suggesting the commission revert to current regulations. “Let’s scrap this plan, go back to the 2021 regs and get people to the table.”

Sullivan was echoed by several commenters noting confusion with commission changes at the “11th hour” and little time to consider them. Several people pointed to the ongoing update of the state’s elk management plan, which could fundamentally shift many of the current objective numbers and criteria as well as management approaches. The plan is expected to be done in 2023 in time for the commission’s next season-setting cycle.

“From my perspective, with these amendments we’re slowing things down,” said Commissioner KC Walsh of White Sulphur Springs.

Many of the changes did see considerable support and have been vetted, such as boundary changes for hunting districts, Walsh said. He would not support fully reverting to current regulations, he continued, a sentiment shared by other commissioners.

Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.

