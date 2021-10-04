Whitefish man among passengers filing lawsuits over MT train crash

The passengers who sued were all physically injured from the derailment, according to a press release, and are suffering severe emotional and psychological trauma.

According to court documents, Hastreiter boarded the train in Wisconsin on Sept. 25 and was in an observation car the following day, where he witnessed fellow passengers die when the train derailed. Hastreiter suffered severe physical, psychological and emotional trauma, according to the press release.

The other lawsuits were filed by Ryan and Hanna Shea, age 34 and 31, of Leverett, Massachusetts, who were traveling to Seattle and were in a car that tilted on its side; Brandi and Shawnee Gimse, age 42 and 29, of York, Pennsylvania, who were also in a car that flipped on its side; and Morgan and Christopher Grosso, age 31 and 39, of Lafayette, Indiana, who were in the first row of an observation car that skidded 200 feet after derailing and climbed through broken windows to get out of the car.

“All of these people deserve their day in court,” said Sean Driscoll, a partner at Clifford Law Offices, in a press release Monday. Driscoll was the lead attorney of the team that obtained the $57 million settlement against Amtrak in 2017 following the Seattle derailment.