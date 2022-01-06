What's the status of the 5 Montanans charged after the Jan. 6 riot?

When a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, they did so in front of numerous recording devices, from news outlets covering the riot to security cameras in the Capitol building and the cellphones, GoPros and other handheld devices the rioters themselves used to document what happened and broadcast it on social media.

So far five Montanans have been identified as participants in the deadly attack, and over the last year the legal proceedings against them have played out as part of the more than 725 arrests made by the U.S. Department of Justice, netting people from nearly every state.

Court documents cite more than 15,000 hours of surveillance and body-worn camera footage from multiple law enforcement agencies, in addition to approximately 1,600 electronic devices used that day. U.S Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a press conference Wednesday there have been more than 300,000 tips from "ordinary citizens who have been our indispensable partners in this effort."

The Montanans arrested since the storming of the Capitol have been identified through those mechanisms, according to court documents. So far just one man has admitted to the charges against him, while proceedings are grinding forward for the others.

In the Wednesday press conference, Garland called the DOJ's investigation "one of the largest, most complex and most resource intensive investigations in our history."

Joshua and Jerod Hughes

Joshua Calvin Hughes and Jerod Wade Hughes, of East Helena, are facing some of the most serious accusations of Montanans charged in the Jan. 6 riot.

According to court documents, the Hughes brothers came to the Helena Police Department on the morning of Jan. 11 after seeing themselves in news coverage of the attack, believing they were wanted by the FBI. Local police gave the brothers a copy of an FBI BOLO (be on the lookout) document, and each brother circled a picture of himself. About an hour and 15 minutes after the Hughes brothers went to the Helena police an FBI special agent arrived to interview them.

Video from surveillance systems at the Capitol and recorded by other rioters and posted to social media shows the Hughes brothers at the U.S. Capitol, where they “actively participated in the riot,” according to an affidavit.

Joshua Hughes was identified in videos by his green coat, red stocking hat, glasses and a beard. Jerod was wearing a long-sleeved black shirt, glasses and short hair.

The brothers were part of a group of rioters who broke open windows and doors to get into the Capitol, according to court documents. Joshua Hughes was next to a man who threw a 2-by-4 piece of wood through a window, while Jerod Hughes watched. Jerod Hughes was seen next to another rioter who tried to kick through a door; when that person was unsuccessful Jerod Hughes joined Joshua Hughes and both watched another person break through a window by using a plastic riot shield that was apparently taken from a law enforcement officer, court documents say.

Once the glass was pushed out of the window frame, the Hughes brothers climbed through the window into the Capitol, along with other rioters.

The Hughes brothers were among the first 10 rioters to enter the Capitol from their location at around 2:13 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021, according to court documents.

Once he was inside the Capitol, Jerod Hughes and another person kicked open a door so other rioters could enter. Joshua Hughes went to help but the door was opened before he could reach it.

The brothers then joined the front of a mob moving toward the Senate floor, where they joined Douglas Austin Jensen in a confrontation with Capitol police officer Eugene Goodman. The Hughes brothers and others ignored Goodman’s orders to leave the Capitol and “kept advancing toward Officer Goodman in a menacing manner,” according to court documents. The documents identify Jensen as the “primary aggressor, followed immediately” by the Hughes brothers.

The Hughes brothers followed Jensen in chasing Goodman up a set of stairs as the officer twice called for backup. On the second floor, Goodman “baited the rioters into continuing to follow him — luring them away from the Senate floor and into an adjacent hallway,” court documents state.

Even when more officers arrived, law enforcement was still outnumbered and tried to de-escalate the situation. In return, rioters shouted back “This is our House,” “this is our America” and “We’re here for the corrupt government,” all captured in digital recordings.

The rioters did not leave the atrium area until one of their group slammed a fire extinguisher into the ground, according to court documents. When it ruptured, the air was filled with white powder and rioters eventually cleared the space.

When the Hughes brothers left the atrium, they “found their way to the Senate floor,” according to court documents. Senators had been evacuated, but the Hughes brothers sat in senators’ chairs, opened their desks and “reviewed sensitive material stored therein,” according to court documents.

On March 25, 2021, Jerod Hughes pleaded not guilty to all the counts against him. Joshua Hughes did the same on April 7, 2021.

In September, Jerod filed a motion seeking to remove a requirement that he wear a GPS ankle monitor and modify his home detention requirement that are conditions of his release while the case against him plays out.

In the motion, Jerod’s attorney wrote that his pretrial supervision officer did not deem him a danger to others or a flight risk. According to the motion, the $140 monthly cost of the ankle monitor was a substantial financial burden. “For a single income household that is struggling to meet the financial demands of daily life and overwhelming medical debt, continuing these payments is a severe hardship,” the motion read.

The motion also said the conditions of his release, which require him to stay in his own home, means he can’t work out-of-town jobs that his employer requests of him.

The motion cited “substantial physical pain” Jerod Hughes had because his ankle monitor “does not sit comfortably within or against” his work boots.

“Mr. Hughes is forced to deal with the extreme pain that has been growing throughout the day. Then, he has to deal with the anxiety of knowing that he will have to force himself to endure the same pain every day as he prepares for work. It is a vicious cycle of pain, but Mr. Hughes must continue to put himself through it in order to scrape by financially for his family,” the filing read.

The U.S. Department of Justice opposed removing the ankle monitor, but said if it remained it would not oppose changes to allow Hughes to work out of town.

In its response motion, the government said that Jerod Hughes texted friends he was prepared to “drop the hammer” and “make you proud” in the days leading up to Jan. 6, 2021.

The filing also said Jerod “bragged to his friends about repeatedly breaking into the Capitol.”

The filing also said Jerod had a “history of violating the conditions of release,” including 15 years ago when he was convicted of two felony controlled-substance offenses, the second committed while he was on release for the first. It also said he had a more recent history of violence, with three misdemeanor convictions for assault and disorderly conduct from bar fights and physical altercations in 2013 and 2015.

An arraignment is set for Friday for both Hughes brothers on the eight counts against them, including obstruction of an official proceeding, destruction of government property, entering and remaining in a restricted building, disruptive conduct in a restricted building, entering and remaining on the floor of Congress, entering and remaining in certain rooms in the Capitol, disorderly conduct in the Capitol and demonstrating in the Capitol.

Andrew Cavanaugh

Andrew Cavanaugh was arrested in Bozeman on March 16, 2021.

In an affidavit, a FBI special agent detailed how the reporting of ProPublica helped in identifying Cavanaugh. In an article, “What Parler Saw During the Attack on the Capitol,” the news outlet organized videos from the social media platform Parler by location and time. Using that information, law enforcement “obtained investigative leads regarding a white male in one of the videos wearing a camouflage-colored baseball cap that read ‘Tactical Citizen,’” according to the affidavit.

In the video, a person walking on the first floor of the Capitol yelled, “Where are the f*cking traitors at? Drag them out by their f*cking hair!” according to the affidavit.

The affidavit continues: “As he speaks, the white male wearing the Tactical Citizen baseball cap replies off-camera 'Yeah!'”

Law enforcement searched online and found Tactical Citizen is a firearms training company based in Belgrade, founded and owned by Cavanaugh. The company’s Instagram account had posted a video of a man identified as “Andrew” and wearing a hat similar to the one in the Parler videos.

The FBI agent used a copy of Cavanaugh’s Montana driver’s license photo, which the agent wrote “bears a strong resemblance to the individual with the Tactical Citizen hat in the video," to identify Cavanaugh.

The agent also found Cavanaugh’s Facebook account, which was open to the public. That account confirmed Cavanaugh as the founder of Tactical Citizen. The agent found a post from Jan. 3, 2021, that said "Anyone going to Washington DC on Jan 6th? Does anyone want to go? I am heavily considering buying a plane ticket right now."

Cavanaugh replied in a comment on the post, writing, "Its Official I will be leaving tomorrow morning" and said that he had purchased plane tickets.

A person who contacted the FBI’s tip line reported seeing Facebook Live videos from Cavanaugh’s account on Jan. 6; the videos were deleted later that day. The tipster said the videos showed a rally near the Washington Monument and a crowd by the National Museum of African American History, according to court documents.

On June 4, 2021, Cavanaugh pleaded not guilty to four counts against him: of entering and remaining in a restricted building; disrupting the orderly conduct of government business; disrupting the orderly conduct of a session of Congress; and demonstrating in the Capitol building.

A status conference is set for Cavanaugh’s case on Jan. 28 and he is out of jail while awaiting trial.

Hank Muntzer

Based on tips to the FBI, including from someone who viewed an MSNBC clip and recognized Henry Phillip Muntzer as a business owner in Dillon, the man also known as Hank Muntzer entered the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

While he was in the building and after, Muntzer posted to his Facebook account, according to court documents. In addition to the footage from MSNBC, Muntzer also later confirmed his presence in the Capitol during an interview that was later posted to YouTube.

In a Facebook post that included video, Muntzer made the statement, “Here’s the video when we stormed the capitol and got above the guards. Then entered the capital (sic) in D.C.”

In another Facebook post that also included a video from inside the Capitol, Muntzer wrote, "Stormed the Capitol in Washington DC we were able to push through the CapitalpPolice (sic) and enter several Chambers. I did not see anyone get hurt other than tear gas and pepper spray and I got sprayed a lot. We sent the message that we are not going to take it, we want our country back…”

On Jan. 7, 2021, a YouTube user posted a 13-minute video that included Muntzer being interviewed by several people. In the video, Muntzer gave his full name and said he was in the Capitol for about an hour.

Before Jan. 6, 2021, Muntzer also made several Facebook posts indicating he planned to travel to Washington, D.C., and offered to pay for the travel of others coming from Montana.

Muntzer is facing five charges: obstruction of an official proceeding; entering a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; disorderly conduct in the Capitol; and demonstrating in the Capitol. He pleaded not guilty to the charges against him in February 2021.

A status conference is set for Jan. 11 in the case, and Muntzer is out of jail while awaiting trial.

Boyd Camper

Boyd Allen Camper was arrested in Missoula on March 12, 2021. He was charged with four counts for entering the U.S. Capitol, a restricted building, without the authority to do so and impeding or disrupting the orderly conduct of government business, disrupting a session of Congress and demonstrating at the Capitol.

According to an affidavit from a special agent with the FBI, Camper “traveled to Washington D.C., with a group of associates to attend the rally.” He was captured on security footage from the Capitol, as well as footage posted to social media, and later confirmed his presence during an interview with CBS News.

Camper told CBS, “I was on the front line,” which meant the first wave of rioters that broke past barricades and law enforcement at the Capitol, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Camper was recorded saying: “We’re going to take this damn place. If you haven’t heard, it's called the insurrection act and we the people are ready.”

Videos and Camper’s own statements also show he was in the Capitol rotunda.

Camper initially pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him on May 19, but then on Aug. 5 entered a plea agreement, admitting to all counts. He was sentenced in November to 60 days in jail and a $10 special assessment, according to a DOJ website. Court documents show he was also ordered to pay $500 in restitution.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.