Western U.S. House race draws close as more results trickle in

Montanans in the new western congressional district will soon know who will represent them as the race between Republican Ryan Zinke, Democrat Monica Tranel and Libertarian John Lamb comes to a close.

Polls closed at 8 p.m. and by 11:15 p.m. the race showed Zinke and Tranel in a close race, with the Republican at 49% and the Democrat at 47% with a handful of counties reporting. The first results from Gallatin County came in after 11 p.m. and Missoula started reporting results a bit before that. Flathead and Butte-Silver Bow counties have yet to report any results.

Lamb held 4% of votes.

Places like Missoula and Gallatin counties reported long lines of people waiting to vote Tuesday evening, with results not expected until late.

Gallatin County, which has more registered voters than any other county in Montana’s western district, doesn’t release results until all voters have voted, and a lengthy line of voters still waiting to register, update their voter registration or get a replacement ballot remained at the election office as of 9:30 p.m., spokesperson Whitney Bermes.

This is the first time in nearly three decades Montanans will elect two U.S. House representatives. Republican Matt Rosendale is heavily favored to win in the east, but the western district was drawn to be more competitive, while it still favors a Republican candidate.

Political analysis has indicated the race tightened as Election Day drew near, moving its ranking from solidly Republican to leaning toward the GOP.

Zinke’s campaign for a return to Congress began more than a year ago when he publicly announced a run in the newly formed district. While lamenting a deeply divided country, both the primary and general elections have turned markedly contentious.

Some Republicans have attacked his resume as not conservative enough while Democrats and Lamb have targeted his record that includes his resignation from the cabinet of former President Donald Trump amid multiple investigations.

Zinke spent his election night at a party in Whitefish where he greeted supporters and watched as national results rolled in.

Tranel campaigned on a pitch to appeal to the middle, what she identified as voters in Montana tired of extreme political polarization. She touted her background as a lawyer, saying she stood up to corporations that didn't have Montanans best interest at heart and would be an advocate for workers and women's rights.

Addressing supporters at the Union Club in Missoula on Tuesday night after polls closed, Tranel cited the new district as giving people "hope."

"When we got this new congressional district, it gave us hope because it gave us a choice," Tranel said. "We in Montana can have a representative that really, truly reflects the Montana that we all know, that we all love, the Montana that I grew up in."

Tranel again Tuesday night reiterated her pitch to the "middle" of the state's electorate.

"We've been divided, but that doesn't mean we have to stay divided. We don't have to be defined by the path that we've had over the last six years. We can be better than we've been. We can move forward together, we can connect, what I have heard over and over and over again is a yearning for community, a yearning for connection," Tranel said.

Lamb saw an elevated role compared to past Libertarian candidates. He participated in forums held around the district organized by Tranel's campaign and drew criticism from Zinke during debates.

Zinke and Tranel have clashed through the race, as he's tried to brand her a liberal who would be an ally to Democrats in Congress often demonized by Republicans. Tranel has repeatedly highlighted investigations into Zinke's tenure as Secretary of the Interior.