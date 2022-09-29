Western U.S. House candidates square off in Butte

In the race for Montana’s new western congressional district, candidates fielded questions in front of a packed Montana Tech auditorium in Butte on Thursday, drawing distinctions over topics from energy policy to abortion to tribal sovereignty.

Democrat Monica Tranel, an attorney and past Olympian; Republican Ryan Zinke, former Secretary of the Interior and Montana’s previous congressman; and Libertarian John Lamb, a Norris resident who farms and works in construction; spent an hour answering questions and offering responses. The forum was sponsored by Lee Enterprises' newspapers — the Montana Standard, Helena Independent Record, Missoulian, Billings Gazette and Ravalli Republic —and Montana Public Radio.

Questions, which came in part from submissions from the public, were asked by Lee’s Holly Michels and MTPR’s Shaylee Ragar. The event was moderated by John Twiggs of Montana PBS.

The first question focused on tone of the campaigns, which has included attacks from Zinke and Tranel aimed at each other include referring to Tranel as “Manic Monica” and depicting Zinke as a snake.

Zinke attributed to the tone to the “anger in this country,” and focused on the attacks levied against him.

“I understand that and Monica doesn’t have anything to run on other than assault my integrity,” he said.

Zinke spent much of his answer defending investigations that occurred during his time as Interior secretary before he resigned after two years. Inspector General reports released this year found Zinke lacked “candor” in his answers to investigators, including accusations that he made misleading statements dealing with a development in Whitefish and a tribal casino in Connecticut.

Tranel has taken a hard line on the investigations, saying they show evidence that Zinke intentionally lied, and that “Everything in my ads is true.”

“Ryan is lying again, it’s what he does best,” she said.

Lamb offered that large amounts of money in politics leads to corruption.

“I believe the people need a grassroots type candidate to lead this western district,” he said.

The next question asked whether candidates would agree that President Joe Biden was duly elected and that elections are secure. While not a specific part of the question, it reflected frequent criticism from Republicans including false statements from former President Donald Trump and others that the election was stolen from him due to widespread voter fraud.

Tranel spoke about the security of elections while linking Zinke to the voter-fraud contingency of the Republican Party. She also pointed to a campaign fundraising email sent from his campaign during a three-day hand count during the primary in Lincoln County which suggested Democrats were “stealing” the election.

“Our elections are free and secure, and it’s irresponsible and nonsense to say anything else like the platform Ryan Zinke’s party has embraced,” she said.

Lamb said he had trust in the voters, saying “If you don’t like us, vote us out.” He has been outspoken about his stance that the federal government plays too large a role in the lives of Americans, and that powers over issues such as elections should be shifted or maintained with state and local governments.

Zinke stated his belief that election irregularities in Montana were a rarity, but opposed federal “takeovers” of election laws.

“I think Montana does a pretty good job of elections,” he said. “I think we’re good people and as long as people stay vigilant, look at elections and get out there and do our part.”

Candidates were next asked about inflation, and what they could do in Congress to address rising costs.

Zinke, pointing to increased domestic energy production during his time at Interior, accused Tranel of trying to stifle the economy by supporting clean energy policies and Democratic spending packages.

“Monica is an environmental attorney that kills energy, especially the hydrocarbons that makes this economy move,” he said.

Tranel said the chief issue she hears about is the rising cost of housing, citing a plan she released early in the campaign to provide more funding for housing and childcare.

“We have to get a grip on the affordability crisis that’s facing western Montana, and that takes real plans which I have,” she said.

Lamb said his first step to address inflation would be to end the Federal Reserve, and again stating his belief that the federal government is overreaching.

“We need to bring these things locally back home and let the locals fix this issue,” he said.

In light of the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down Roe v. Wade, candidates were asked about at what point, if any, should abortion be legal.

Zinke said he is “pro-life and proud of it,” but that life is not always perfect. He also believed the decision to be correct as a states-rights issue.

“So I’ve always believed that banning is too harsh” he said, and going on to accuse Tranel of supporting the right to an abortion up to full term.

Tranel framed the question as a legal one, but pointed out that nationally, some Republicans including Montana’s Sen. Steve Daines has signed onto a national abortion ban.

“This is about privacy and freedom, and I’m the only candidate in this race who stands unequivocally with you for your privacy to make your own health care decisions to make decisions about your body, and to decide when, whether or how you will become a mother or parent and how to use your resources,” she said.

Lamb said he would vote against abortion, stating his moral belief that abortion is wrong and saying that he and his wife faced the question about their young son who was born premature.

The question of addressing climate change again showed policy differences between the candidates.

Tranel spoke about her support of clean energy development, believing it offers a unique economic opportunity for Montana which is rich particularly in wind potential.

“The Montana I grew up in, that I love, that I know, is one that embraces the problems that we have and works together,” she said.

Zinke countered that the U.S. produces fossil fuel-based energy cleaner than in other countries, saying that Tranel’s stance would risk economic harm.

“Yes energy is important in this country, but to think you’re going to make Montana into one giant windmill and hydrogen is going to provide the power, is just simply nuts,” he said.

Lamb again said the federal government should not play a role.

“I don’t believe the federal government should be involved in this, this is up to Montana,” he said.

With recent pushes for stricter laws on firearms following the mass shooting that killed 19 students and teachers in Uvalde, Texas, the candidates stated support for the Second Amendment.

“You can’t take guns from good people to stop bad people,” Lamb said.

Zinke stated his support for the rights of firearm owners, saying, “I’m pro-gun, you ain’t taking the guns away from Montana,” but also saying that mental health is an important factor. The current community-based mental health system is not working he said, and other options may need to be explored.

Tranel, who grew up on a ranch in eastern Montana, said she understood the state’s gun culture. She added that she has heard support for elevated background checks and red flag laws.

“There are 27 amendments in the Constitution, I support them all,” she said.

On the issue of tribal sovereignty and the role of non-tribal law enforcement, the candidates each stated support for maintaining sovereignty.

“I do respect the sovereignty of our nations, and I think we should coordinate with them on law enforcement,” Zinke said, noting that as Interior secretary, the agency included the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

Tranel challenged Zinke’s support of tribes with in the Trump administration, but also focusing on recent work on traumas such as boarding schools.

“We need to learn, and I will work with our partners on these tribal nations to lift up their cultures and start that healing process as they see fit,” she said.

Lamb also supported tribal sovereignty and while also saying conflicts with law enforcement jurisdiction supported his positions on criminal justice reform.

The forum concluded with a question on veterans’ access to health care, and what should be done to improve it.

Tranel said she has been proud to receive support from veterans during the campaign, but also believed Zinke should have criticized Republicans who voted against the PACT Act to address illnesses from exposure to burn pits. The act later passed with bipartisan support.

“Ryan Zinke refused to speak out and stand with our vets,” she said.

Lamb said he believed one of the best ways to help veterans is to stop the next war, but also that the federal government has failed to address issues including veteran suicide.

“This is a situation that needs to be fixed, but the federal government federal cant’ fix anything,” he said.

Zinke, citing his military experience, said veterans want choice, access and quality health care, but have not received it. He suggested a major overhaul of the VA.

“I think veterans deserve it and I don’t think the VA is delivering it,” he said.